Improvised Rocket Head Ammunition, Shell Found in Manipur's Churachandpur
Improvised rocket head ammunition and shell have been found in Manipur's Churachandpur district during search operations
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Improvised rocket head ammunition and shell have been found in Manipur's Churachandpur district during search operations | Image: ANI
