sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'In Jharkhand, Nothing Moves Without Money’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Soren Govt Over Corruption

Published 18:00 IST, September 27th 2024

'In Jharkhand, Nothing Moves Without Money’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Soren Govt Over Corruption

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that no work is completed in Jharkhand without people giving bribes.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shivraj Singh Chauhan slams JMM govt in Jharkhand, says nothing moves without money in state.
Shivraj Singh Chauhan slams JMM govt in Jharkhand, says nothing moves without money in state. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:00 IST, September 27th 2024