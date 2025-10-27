Updated 27 October 2025 at 07:11 IST
In Pics: From Crowded Markets to Holy Water, India Readies for Today’s Sacred Chhath 'Sandhya Arghya'
See photos of India preparing for the Chhath Puja 'Sandhya Arghya' ritual today. Images capture the frenzy of crowded markets, the rush at Patna Junction, and the solemn scenes of devotees standing in holy water to offer prayers.
- India News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
New Delhi: The vibrant and rigorous Hindu festival of Chhath Puja has reached its crescendo, with devotees across North and East India, and the diaspora, preparing for the most sacred ritual: the offering to the setting sun, known as Sandhya Arghya, this evening. These photos capture the intense preparations underway, from the packed, bustling marketplaces overflowing with traditional offerings like sugarcane and bamboo baskets, to the massive rush at transportation hubs like Patna Junction as families return home - scenes vividly reflecting the blend of faith, commerce, and community that defines this unique four-day festival.
Across the nation, riverbanks and man-made ghats have been meticulously cleaned and illuminated, providing a sacred space for millions of devotees (vratis), who are currently observing a demanding 36-hour waterless fast. The images show women standing in the holy waters, their brows adorned with vermillion, offering prayers to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 27 October 2025 at 07:11 IST