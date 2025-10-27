Republic World
  • In Pics: From Crowded Markets to Holy Water, India Readies for Today’s Sacred Chhath 'Sandhya Arghya'

Updated 27 October 2025 at 07:11 IST

In Pics: From Crowded Markets to Holy Water, India Readies for Today’s Sacred Chhath 'Sandhya Arghya'

See photos of India preparing for the Chhath Puja 'Sandhya Arghya' ritual today. Images capture the frenzy of crowded markets, the rush at Patna Junction, and the solemn scenes of devotees standing in holy water to offer prayers.

Priya Pathak
New Delhi: The vibrant and rigorous Hindu festival of Chhath Puja has reached its crescendo, with devotees across North and East India, and the diaspora, preparing for the most sacred ritual: the offering to the setting sun, known as Sandhya Arghya, this evening. These photos capture the intense preparations underway, from the packed, bustling marketplaces overflowing with traditional offerings like sugarcane and bamboo baskets, to the massive rush at transportation hubs like Patna Junction as families return home - scenes vividly reflecting the blend of faith, commerce, and community that defines this unique four-day festival.

Across the nation, riverbanks and man-made ghats have been meticulously cleaned and illuminated, providing a sacred space for millions of devotees (vratis), who are currently observing a demanding 36-hour waterless fast. The images show women standing in the holy waters, their brows adorned with vermillion, offering prayers to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. 

Women Preparing the pious Kharna Prasad/ Image: ANI
Women adorning themselves for the holy days ahead/Image: ANI
Devotees perform rituals during the Chhath Puja festival at a ghat, in New Delhi on Sunday / Image: ANI
Devotees perform rituals at Laxman Mela Ghat during Chhath Puja celebrations, in Lucknow on Sunday/ Image: ANI
Devotees apply vermilion to each other during the Chhath Puja festival at Assi Ghat, in Varanasi on Sunday/Image: ANI
People purchase fruits for Chhath Puja festival, in Patna on Sunday/ Image: ANI
Passengers jostle to board a train to reach their native place during Chhath Puja at railway junction, in Patna on Sunday/ Image: ANI
A devotee performs rituals at Laxman Mela Ghat during Chhath Puja celebrations, in Lucknow on Sunday./ Image: ANI

Published By : Priya Pathak

Published On: 27 October 2025 at 07:11 IST