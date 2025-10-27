In Pics: From Crowded Markets to Holy Water, India Readies for Today’s Sacred Chhath 'Sandhya Arghya'

New Delhi: The vibrant and rigorous Hindu festival of Chhath Puja has reached its crescendo, with devotees across North and East India, and the diaspora, preparing for the most sacred ritual: the offering to the setting sun, known as Sandhya Arghya, this evening. These photos capture the intense preparations underway, from the packed, bustling marketplaces overflowing with traditional offerings like sugarcane and bamboo baskets, to the massive rush at transportation hubs like Patna Junction as families return home - scenes vividly reflecting the blend of faith, commerce, and community that defines this unique four-day festival.