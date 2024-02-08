English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

In Preparation For The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP Holds State-level Convention In Agartala

Tripura comprises two Lok Sabha seats--East Tripura and West Tripura Constituencies. The ruling BJP currently holds both these Lok Sabha segments.

Digital Desk
With the Lok Sabha Polls around the corner, the ruling BJP on Friday organised a state-level convention in Agartala | Image:ANI
In preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a state-level convention in Agartala on Friday, guided by Mahesh Sharma, the state in-charge, Rajib Bhattacharya, and Chief Minister Manik Saha.

According to sources, the deliberations at the convention centered on various issues, with an eye on the upcoming general elections.

The event was also attended by former deputy chief minister Yishnu Debbarma and state cabinet minister Pratima Bhowmik.

Tripura comprises two Lok Sabha seats--East Tripura and West Tripura Constituencies. The ruling BJP currently holds both these Lok Sabha segments.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched nationwide media workshops to discuss ways to enhance the party's outreach among people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, with these interactions expected to continue until January 20.

Union ministers have been entrusted with the task of holding these workshops. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri held a media workshop in Bengaluru and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will hold it in Patna on Wednesday, sources said.
Similar workshops have already been held in Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Karnataka and more are to be held in other states.

The BJP's national and state spokespersons and Lok Sabha media conveners are taking part in these media workshops.

Party sources said these workshops will help the BJP create awareness about welfare schemes of the party-led NDA government and help the party's state leaders and spokespersons sharpen their attack on governments in states where non-BJP governments are in office.

"The idea is to maximise the party's appeal among voters," a leader said.

Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April-May this year. All parties have geared up their preparations for the polls. The BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been in power at the Centre for the past 10 years and the party is seeking a record third successive term in office.

The opposition INDIA bloc is also holding seat-sharing talks to pose a combined challenge to the BJP. (With inputs from ANI) 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

