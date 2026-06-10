In Video: Moments Before 22-Year-Old Delivery Worker Jumped From 13th Floor in Gujarat, CCTV Captures His Final Minutes

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Gujarat’s Valsad after a 22-year-old delivery worker allegedly jumped from the 13th floor of a residential tower, bringing an abrupt end to a life dedicated to supporting his family.

The victim, identified as Manav Patel, was the sole earning member of his household following the death of his father around one-and-a-half years ago. Family members said he worked long hours every day to care for his widowed mother and younger sister while trying to keep the family financially stable.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon at a residential complex on Tithal Road. Residents rushed to the spot after the young man fell from the upper floors of the building. Despite emergency assistance being called, he was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from the building, which reportedly shows Manav’s movements in the minutes leading up to the incident. In the video he is seen spending some time on the 13th-floor lobby, walking around, checking his mobile phone and looking across the passage before the tragedy occurred.

Advertisement

Relatives described Manav as a hardworking and responsible young man who carried the burden of his family at a very young age. To make ends meet, he reportedly balanced multiple jobs, working from morning until late in the day.

Those close to him said he had dreams of improving his family’s future and hoped to find better opportunities one day. However, the pressures of daily life and financial responsibilities had weighed heavily on him since his father’s death.

Advertisement

The news left his family devastated. His mother and relatives rushed to the residential tower after receiving a call from authorities, only to learn that the family’s biggest source of support was gone.

While the exact reason behind the incident remains under investigation, police are looking into all possible angles. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and officials said further inquiries are underway.