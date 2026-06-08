INDI Unity Under Question! Anti-Congress Posters, DMK-AAP Boycotts Overshadow Key Alliance Meeting In Delhi

The INDI bloc's efforts to project a united opposition front faced fresh challenges on Monday as anti-Congress posters appeared across New Delhi and key alliance partners distanced themselves from a crucial meeting being held at the Constitution Club.

The meeting, branded as the ‘Janbandhan’ gathering, is expected to bring together representatives from 23 opposition parties to discuss national issues, future electoral strategy and coordination ahead of upcoming state elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. However, the spotlight has shifted from opposition unity to visible signs of internal discord.

Anti-Congress, Anti-Rahul Posters Ahead of Meet

Political temperatures rose ahead of the meeting after posters critical of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi surfaced at prominent roundabouts and locations across central Delhi, including areas near the meeting venue. The posters featured past remarks made by opposition leaders such as Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Arvind Kejriwal regarding Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

One poster carrying Sharad Pawar's image quoted him as saying, "Rahul Gandhi lacks consistency." Several other posters highlighted criticism of Congress from its own allies, fuelling speculation about growing dissatisfaction within the opposition coalition. While it remains unclear who put up the posters, they have intensified questions about leadership and unity within the alliance.

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The controversy comes amid mounting friction between Congress and several regional parties following recent Assembly election setbacks in states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala.

Major Blows: DMK and AAP Reject Coalition Call

The biggest blow to the meeting came from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a long-time Congress ally, which decided to boycott the gathering. The DMK is reportedly upset over Congress's post-election political moves in Tamil Nadu, particularly its alignment with TVK after the Assembly elections. DMK leaders have publicly accused Congress of betrayal and ‘backstabbing’, with the fallout becoming so severe that the party reportedly sought separate seating arrangements in Parliament to avoid being seen alongside Congress members.

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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also refused to attend the meeting. AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar said that the party could not join hands with a political party that had violated alliance norms and backstabbed a long-time ally. The decision further highlights tensions within the opposition camp, particularly after Congress and AAP fought separately in recent elections.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also expressed hesitations, seeking explanations over repeated Congress attacks during the Kerala election campaign. Several opposition leaders have questioned whether Congress is providing effective leadership to the alliance or becoming a liability for its partners.

Is INDI Bloc Stable?

The shrinking attendance has added to concerns about the alliance's future. Earlier INDI bloc meetings saw participation from nearly three dozen parties, but Monday's meeting is expected to see only 23 parties represented.

Despite the visible strains, several senior opposition leaders are expected to attend. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will be present, along with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and leaders from Left parties and smaller regional outfits.

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar is not expected to attend personally, although Supriya Sule will represent the party. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will participate virtually. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reiterated the party's commitment to the INDI alliance and called for greater unity among opposition parties ahead of the 2029 General Elections.

Congress Downplays Rift

Congress has attempted to downplay concerns over the alliance's health. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh maintained that the INDI bloc's ‘Janbandhan’ remains united despite differences among its partners. Party leaders said that discussions would focus on issues such as the economy, foreign policy, rising fuel and LPG prices, paper leak controversies and what they described as anti-democratic actions by the BJP-led central and state governments.

However, the anti-Congress posters, the absence of major allies like the DMK and AAP, and growing criticism from within the opposition ranks have overshadowed the meeting. As opposition leaders gather in Delhi, the challenge before the INDI alliance appears to be not only taking on the BJP-led NDA, but also managing deepening discontent and restoring trust among its own partners.