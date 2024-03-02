Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 10:15 IST

India News LIVE: PM Modi to Unveil Projects Worth Rs 15,000 Crore in West Bengal Today

Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Digital Desk
PM Modi in Bengal
PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal | Image: ANI
1 Dead as Tanker Collides With Hillside on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway
Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Hyderabad on High Alert, Security Heightened at Airport and Railway Stations
Madhya Pradesh: Power Cuts in Indore Today. Check Affected Areas, Timings
  • Listen to this article
8: 59 IST, March 2nd 2024

One person was killed after a tanker collided with a hillside near Moud Passi on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Saturday. The dead body of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary of Government Medical College, Udhampur, for autopsy. Further investigation is underway, Udhampur Police said.

8: 52 IST, March 2nd 2024

After an IED blast rocked Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Café on Friday, the Hyderabad Police are on high alert. With strict vigilance, the police have intensified the security measures across the city. The cops are conducting vehicle checks and patrolling. They have also been asked to conduct checks at railway stations and other crowded places.

8: 51 IST, March 2nd 2024

The power supply in parts of Indore will be disrupted due to maintenance works, on March 2. The power cuts will hit the three areas of northern Indore and two of Southern Indore approximately 3-4 hours due to the necessary maintenance underway in the city. 

10: 07 IST, March 2nd 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone of and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth crores in West Bengal and Bihar on Saturday. The Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to three states, reached West Bengal's Arambagh on Friday afternoon where he launched several development projects and addressed a rally in Hooghly

10: 15 IST, March 2nd 2024

Rain lashed parts of Delhi early on Saturday even as the national capital's minimum temperature settled five notches above normal at 18.2 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settled around 22 degree Celsius, it said. At 8.30 am, the humidity level was recorded at 76 per cent.

9: 11 IST, March 2nd 2024

Political churning in Himachal Pradesh started gearing from December 17 as Congress MLAs started revolting against their own government from December but it was neglected by CM Sukhu and Congress High command .

According to sources, two Congress MLAs Mohan Lal Brakta and Nandal, close aide of Vikramaditya Singh are in touch with Rebel MLAs and more political turmoil to be seen in coming days in Himachal Pradesh.

