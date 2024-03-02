Political churning in Himachal Pradesh started gearing from December 17 as Congress MLAs started revolting against their own government from December but it was neglected by CM Sukhu and Congress High command .

According to sources, two Congress MLAs Mohan Lal Brakta and Nandal, close aide of Vikramaditya Singh are in touch with Rebel MLAs and more political turmoil to be seen in coming days in Himachal Pradesh.