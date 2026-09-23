India Condemns Attack on Vessel off Oman; One Indian Seafarer Killed, 19 Rescued

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday strongly condemned an attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao off the east coast of Oman, in which one Indian national lost his life.

According to the MEA statement, the vessel had 20 Indian seafarers on board. Nineteen have been rescued, while one Indian crew member was killed in the incident. The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

India’s Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and actively coordinating with local authorities to ensure the early repatriation of the rescued Indian seafarers. The MEA expressed gratitude to the Omani authorities for their support.

The ministry described the continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region as “deeply worrisome.” It reiterated India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and restore peace at the earliest.

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“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region must be restored at the earliest,” the statement said.