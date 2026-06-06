India Condemns 'Indecorous Audience Behaviour' at CJI Surya Kant's Lecture At University of London

New Delhi: The High Commission of India in London has strongly condemned what it termed “indecorous audience behaviour” during a public lecture by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant, at Birkbeck College, University of London.

The mission’s sharp response followed the viral circulation of video clips from the event, which showed organisers abruptly cutting off an audience member who attempted to question the Chief Justice regarding democratic values and a "growing hostility to dissent" in India.

Controversy During Q&A Session

The confrontation took place during the interactive Q&A session of an academic event where Chief Justice Surya Kant delivered a keynote address titled "Artificial Intelligence and International Law."

According to video clips widely shared on social media, Dr Kalpana Wilson, a Senior Lecturer at Birkbeck's School of Social Sciences, began her question by referencing the CJI's remarks on safeguarding democracy in the era of AI.

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However, she quickly pivoted to a more critical line of questioning: “We now hear from several legal observers within the country as well as internationally that there's a great deal of concern about growing hostility to dissent within India. And it does seem that this hostility is somewhat reflected in His Lordship's speech and it's very well publicised...”

Before she could complete her query, the event’s moderator interjected, refusing to entertain the question.

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"With all due respect, I'm so sorry, I would not be able to take up that question since the topic is concerning artificial intelligence and international law," the moderator stated, repeatedly apologising while cutting off her microphone.

Separate clips also captured another attendee shouting, "Give us some respect, please!" in protest of the intervention.

India's High Commission Issues Rebuttal

The Indian High Commission in the UK issued a formal statement defending the decorum of the academic event and criticising the attempt to disrupt the lecture with off-topic political issues.

"Such indecorous audience behaviour is unacceptable and inconsistent with respectful engagement that should govern public discourse," the High Commission stated. “Differences of opinion are a natural part of a democratic society. However, they must be expressed in a manner that is civil and respectful.”

Organisers mirrored this stance, clarifying that questions regarding India’s domestic democratic record were turned down strictly because the session was intended to remain focused on the legal and ethical implications of artificial intelligence.

The 'Cockroach' Comment Backstory

The audience member's reference to the CJI's "well-publicised remarks" stems from a major domestic controversy in India.

During a Supreme Court hearing, Justice Surya Kant had criticised individuals misusing social media, referring to fake degree-holders and bad actors as "parasites" and "cockroaches" who attack institutions.

Though the CJI later issued a formal clarification stating he was "pained" by media misinterpretation and that his comments were strictly targeted at fraudulent advocates using bogus degrees, the remarks triggered the creation of an online satirical youth protest movement called the "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP).