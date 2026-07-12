India Denounces Attack on Vessel off Oman, Says 10 Crew Members Rescued, 1 Missing

New Delhi: India on Sunday condemned the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman. The MEA said that of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 are rescued, while the whereabouts of the remaining person remains unknown.

In an official statement, the MEA said, "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian national is reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation. We thank the Omani authorities for their support."

The MEA said that the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the statement read.

The statement came as earlier in the day, the US launched a third round of strikes against Iran after alleging that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked the Cyprus-flagged container vessel GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz. According to an official post on X by US Central Command (CENTCOM), a civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel is unable to continue its journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage.

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"At 7:15 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated.