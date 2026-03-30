Does Living Together Count As Married? What The Census 2026 Guidelines Mean For Couples | Explained

New Delhi: In a significant shift, the Union Government has clarified that couples in live-in relationships will be counted as "married" in the upcoming Census 2026.

The clarification came on Monday, March 30, 2026, as part of a comprehensive set of 33 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) released on the newly launched self-enumeration portal.

Defining a ‘Stable Union’

According to the official guidelines, the classification depends primarily on how the couple views their own domestic arrangement.

The FAQ states, “If a couple in a live-in relationship consider their relationship as a stable union, they should be treated as a married couple.”

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This move is seen by sociologists as a practical approach for data collection, ensuring that the census accurately reflects household structures and dependency ratios without getting entangled in the legal complexities of traditional marriage versus cohabitation.

Dawn of Digital Enumeration

Census 2026, the 16th in India's history, marks a historic transition as the country’s first-ever fully digital census.

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Moving away from the massive paperwork of previous decades, the government is deploying a suite of advanced digital tools:

HLO Mobile App: Over 30 lakh (3 million) field enumerators will use a secure mobile application to collect data in real-time.

Self-Enumeration Portal: For the first time, citizens can log in and fill out their own household details online before an enumerator visits their home.

Mascots ‘Pragati’ and ‘Vikas’: These newly unveiled figures symbolise the dual goals of progress and inclusive development through accurate data.

Two Phases of Data Collection

The massive exercise is divided into two distinct parts:

1. Phase I (Houselisting & Housing Census):

Starting April 1, 2026, and running through September, enumerators will visit homes to ask 33 specific questions.

These range from the building materials used in the roof and floor to the types of vehicles owned and the cereals consumed by the household.

2. Phase II (Population Enumeration):

Scheduled for February 2027, this phase will capture individual demographic data, including age, religion, and, for the first time in decades, caste details.

Why This Matters?

The data collected during the census serves as the backbone for national policymaking for the next ten years.

By including live-in couples under the umbrella of "married" units, the government can better assess housing needs, resource allocation, and urban migration patterns.