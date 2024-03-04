Updated March 4th, 2024 at 20:02 IST
India Intercepts Pak-Bound Ship: DRI to Submit Report to Home Ministry After Investigation
Indian security agencies intercepted a Pakistan-bound ship from China at the Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai earlier this year.
Mumbai: Indian security agencies intercepted a Pakistan-bound ship from China at the Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai in January this year. The vessel was suspected to be carrying a 'dual-use consignment' for Pakistan’s nuclear and ballistic missile programme. Upon inspection of the Pak-bound ship, Indian customs officials and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) reportedly found a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine manufactured by an Italian company.
On Sunday, March 3, Pakistan in a statement denied that the ship contained nuclear cargo. Islamabad maintained that the ship was carrying “commercial equipment destined for Pakistan”.
“Pakistan condemns India’s high-handedness in seizure of commercial goods," a spokesperson from the Pakistan Foreign Office said.
DRI to submit report to MHA
In the latest update in the case, Republic has learnt from sources that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which is investigating the case, is to submit a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) soon.
Pakistan has been using China as a channel to bring in restricted items into the state. Reports say that in 2020, Pakistan had used China to get in autoclave machines under the guise of an ‘industrial dryer’.
