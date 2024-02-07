French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday attended an at-home reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of 75th Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Macron with PM Modi, President Murmu and VP Dhankhar. Image: ANI

Macron at the Rashtrapati Bhavan reception. Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar were also present. The visuals showed French President Macron interacting with several leaders and defence officials.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, Former President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders were present on the occasion.