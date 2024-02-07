Updated January 26th, 2024 at 23:36 IST
Republic Day LIVE: Macron Attends At-home Reception Hosted by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
India celebrated its 75th Republic Day, showcasing military prowess and inclusivity, on January 26. The armed forces displayed their strength with tableaux emphasizing 'Nari Shakti' and 'Atmanirbharta.'
- India
- 11 min read
11: 35 IST, January 26th 2024
PM Narendra Modi thanked France President Emmanuel Macron for joining the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. "Thank you President Emmanuel Macron for joining our Republic Day celebrations. Your presence will add great momentum to India-French relations," he said in a post on X.
8: 45 IST, January 26th 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday attended an at-home reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of 75th Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar were also present. The visuals showed French President Macron interacting with several leaders and defence officials.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, Former President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders were present on the occasion.
8: 38 IST, January 26th 2024
Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Chief of Mission paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Washington, DC.
“Warm greetings to all on India’s 75th Republic Day. Honoured to unfurl the tiranga 🇮🇳 , listen to Rashtrapati ji’s address to the nation, and pay floral tributes to Gandhi ji in #WashingtonDC (sic),” the Ambassador said in a post on X.
5: 47 IST, January 26th 2024
President Droupadi Murmu greeted guests at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the celebrations of Republic Day. French President Emmanuel Macron along with PM Narendra Modi are also at the Presidential house.
4: 41 IST, January 26th 2024
The Beating Retreat ceremony has begun at the Attari-Wagah border. The end of the ceremony will mark the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.
1: 18 IST, January 26th 2024
Prime Minister Modi Interacted with the Crowd Present at Kartavya Path Following the Conclusion of Republic Day Parade and the Much-Anticipated Flypast.
1: 16 IST, January 26th 2024
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday showcased a breathtaking flypast marking the 75th Republic Day, soaring into the skies of Kartavya Path in Delhi. Read More
12: 11 IST, January 26th 2024
11: 32 IST, January 26th 2024
11: 31 IST, January 26th 2024
11: 30 IST, January 26th 2024
For the first time on Kartavya Path, the and the women contingent of the Border Security Force march down, skillfully depicting 'Nari Shakti' with their synchronized and powerful strides.
11: 27 IST, January 26th 2024
Another historic first, an all-women contingent from the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on Kartavya Path. Led by Major Srishti Khullar, the team included Capt Amba Samant, Surg Lt Kanchana, and Flt Lt Dhivya Priya, representing Army Dental Corps, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force respectively. Their synchronized strides showcased the strength and dedication of women in the military, marking a significant moment during the Republic Day parade.
11: 23 IST, January 26th 2024
In a historic moment, the all-women Tri-Services contingent, including Agniveers and regular recruits, showcased their prowess on Kartavya Path during Republic Day 2024. Marking a milestone, it's the inaugural appearance of such a unit in this grand parade.
11: 22 IST, January 26th 2024
Rajputana Rifles marching contingent being led by Lieutenant Sanyam Chaudhary of 20th Battalion at the Republic Day 2024 parade.
The Regiment has the rare distinction of winning 10 Arjuna Awards. Subedar Neeraj Chopra and Subedar Deepak Punia have brought laurels in the Olympics and Asian Games for the nation.
11: 07 IST, January 26th 2024
Watch: Madras Regiment, the oldest infantry regiment of the Indian Army marches down the Kartavya Path on Republic Day 2024. The Moto of the Regiment is ''Swadharne Nidhanam Shreyaha' - It is a glory to die doing one's duty.
11: 04 IST, January 26th 2024
Watch: he detachment of Pinaka of the Regiment of Artillery from 1890 Rocket Regiment, led by Lt Priyanka Sevda of 262 Field Regiment, at the Kartavya Path.
11: 03 IST, January 26th 2024
All terrain vehicles used by the security forces displayed at Kartavya Path on the Republic Day.
10: 59 IST, January 26th 2024
The detachment of Tank T-90 Bhishma, led by Lt Fayaz Singh Dhillon of 42 Armoured Regiment, at the Kartavya Path.
11: 00 IST, January 26th 2024
The French Foreign Legion music band consisting of 30 musicians and the French marching contingent from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion on Karvatya Path on 75th Republic Day
Above them are two Rafale fighter jets on Kartavya Path.
10: 55 IST, January 26th 2024
Diverse weapons platforms, armed forces contingent presented their readiness in front of President Murmu at Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic day Celebrations.
11: 01 IST, January 26th 2024
Mi-17 V5 of IAF passes through dense fog over Kartavya Path in 'Dhwaj' formation with tricolour and IAF's ensign.
10: 45 IST, January 26th 2024
The parade kicks off with over 100 women playing traditional Indian musical instruments such as the ‘Sankh,’ ‘Nadaswaram,’ and ‘Nagada’. India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day, focusing on the themes of ‘Nari Shakti’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’.
10: 36 IST, January 26th 2024
10: 31 IST, January 26th 2024
New Delhi: The 75th Republic Day celebrations kicked off with a solemn tribute at the National War Memorial, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and service chiefs, paid homage to the country's martyrs. Read More
9: 36 IST, January 26th 2024
J&K: On Republic Day, the iconic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk gets a Tricolour touch, accompanied by the live telecast of the parade.
9: 21 IST, January 26th 2024
After hoisting the flag, CM Yogi talked about India's freedom struggle ending in 1950, when the country adopted its constitution. Reflecting on this, he highlighted India's dedication to equality as outlined in the extensive constitution, a tribute to the principles of its freedom fighters.
9: 06 IST, January 26th 2024
8: 49 IST, January 26th 2024
'Himveers' of ITBP posted in snow-bound areas along the India-China border extend their greetings to the countrymen on the 75th Republic Day.
8: 35 IST, January 26th 2024
Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy, along with Telangana Governor, unfurled the national flag at his residence in Hyderabad on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.
8: 26 IST, January 26th 2024
Chennai: The March-past of the Armed Forces Contingent has started in Chennai, marking the commencement of the unfurling of the National Flag. The march-past was followed by tableaux representing multiple facets of the state's culture and India's Military prowess. During the ceremony, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, was present along with other senior state officials.
7: 50 IST, January 26th 2024
J&K: Bhimgarh Fort in Reasi is illuminated with vibrant tricoloured lights on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.
7: 48 IST, January 26th 2024
7: 44 IST, January 26th 2024
J&K: Anji Khad bridge- first cable-stayed bridge of Indian Railways connecting the Katra and Reasi sections of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of 75th Republic Day.
7: 41 IST, January 26th 2024
7: 39 IST, January 26th 2024
New Delhi: The national capital, is enveloped in tight security measures as it gears up for the 75th Republic Day celebrations.
Over 70,000 personnel have been deployed across the city, with 14,000 focused on securing Kartavya Path, the main venue for the Republic Day parade. The event, themed around showcasing the nation's women power and democratic values, will host French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.
Security forces, including commandoes, quick reaction teams, and SWAT teams, are strategically placed, while aerial threats are also considered. Special traffic arrangements are in force, with extensive restrictions along the parade route from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort. Delhi remains on high alert following the recent Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The celebrations aim to attract around 77,000 invitees at Kartavya Path, ensuring a harmonious and secure environment.
7: 37 IST, January 26th 2024
Lt Deepti Rana will be leading the 'Swathi' Weapon-locating Radar contingent at the Kartavya Path on the occasion of 75th Republic Day. The Swathi weapon locating radar is a mobile artillery-locating, phased array radar developed by India. This counter-battery radar is designed to detect and track incoming artillery and rocket fire to determine the point of origin. It enables our own forces to then counter-battery fire on the enemy.
7: 35 IST, January 26th 2024
Sikh regiment is the highest decorated regiment of the Indian Army and in 1979, the 1st battalion was the Commonwealth's most decorated battalion with 245 pre-independence and 82 post-independence gallantry awards, when it was transformed into the 4th battalion, Mechanised Infantry Regiment.
7: 27 IST, January 26th 2024
Major Jerry Blaize and his wife Captain Supreetha will march on the Kartavya Path as members of two separate contingents. This'll be the 1st time a couple from the Indian Army will share this honour. Major Jerry Blaize, part of the Madras Regiment specialising in Military Police, married Captain Supreetha in June 2023. Captain Supreetha, serves in Army Air Defense and will lead the Army veterans tableau.
7: 22 IST, January 26th 2024
New Delhi: As India gears up for the Republic Day celebrations on Friday, January 26, the weather department has predicted dense fog in the national capital. Orange alert has also been issued for Delhi.
Moderate to dense fog conditions are likely in parts of the national capital in the early hours on Republic day, the weather department predicted, issuing an 'orange alert' for Friday. Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin. The maximum temperature was noted at 20.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, according to the bulletin. Read More
7: 18 IST, January 26th 2024
New Delhi: India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, marking a pride moment in the nation's history. The day symbolizes the enforcement of the Constitution in 1950, declaring India as a republic. The crowning glory of these celebrations is the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, in New Delhi.
The History of Kartavya Path Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, holds profound historical significance in India's struggle for independence. Originally named Kingsway during the British Raj, this ceremonial boulevard underwent a transformation post-independence. Witnessing the dawn of freedom, it became Rajpath, embodying India's journey from colonial rule to a sovereign democratic republic. Read More
7: 14 IST, January 26th 2024
In celebration of India's 75th Republic Day, the Google Doodle highlights the evolution of parades over the decades, displayed on various screens. From a black-and-white television set to a color TV and a mobile phone, the doodle, crafted by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri, creatively depicts the Republic Day parade as it might have unfolded on diverse screens.
7: 06 IST, January 26th 2024
New Delhi: India is gearing up for its 75th Republic Day with special emphasis on women empowerment. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in the festivities, joined by French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chief Guest at the parade in Kartavya Path, New Delhi.
Women to Lead This Republic Day
In a historic move, this year's Republic Day parade will see approximately 80 percent of all activities involving women in the armed forces. For the first time, an all-women tri-service contingent and an all-women parade and band contingent from the Delhi police will participate. Even contingents from the Central Armed Police Forces will include women personnel. Read More
