New Delhi: India and Nepal signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across key sectors and launched a new cross-border railway service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal as Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah concluded his two-day state visit to India on Monday.

The rapper-turned-Prime Minister departed for Kathmandu from the national capital on Monday, bringing his first state visit to India since assuming office in March 2026 to a close.

He was seen off at the airport by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, Nepal's Ambassador to India Nishchal Nath Pandey, India's Ambassador to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela, along with senior officials.

"Concluding the two-day State Visit to India, the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Mr Balendra Shah departed for Kathmandu this afternoon. He was seen off at Indira Gandhi International Airport by H. E. Mr Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry of India; H. E. Dr Nishchal Nath Pandey, Ambassador of Nepal to India; H. E. Mr Sudhakar Dalela, Ambassador of India to Nepal; and other senior officials of the Government of India and the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.

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Earlier in the day, as part of the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, following which the two sides exchanged eight MoUs covering space technology, security and forensic training, civil service capacity building, healthcare, traditional medicine, sustainable urban development, and livestock and fisheries development.

In a significant push for cross-border connectivity, the two leaders also jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The service is aimed at strengthening religious, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two neighbouring countries.

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The train will connect important destinations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with key stoppages at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar, facilitating travel for pilgrims, tourists, families and business travellers.

The new railway service was announced alongside the inauguration of a cross-border road bridge linking Uttarakhand and Nepal, marking further efforts to improve connectivity between the two countries.

Addressing the joint press statement after talks, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the shared civilisational and religious heritage underpinning India-Nepal relations.

"Friends, the relations between India and Nepal are woven with threads of shared history, faith, culture, and deep people-to-people ties. Lord Ram and Mother Sita are the symbols of our shared civilisation and faith. In 2018, on the sacred land of Janakpur, I had said: Without Nepal, our dhams are incomplete; without Nepal, our Ram is also incomplete," PM Modi said.

He also announced a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees to support Nepal's post-flood reconstruction and long-term development, expressing condolences over the loss of lives in the severe floods that struck the country in August.

"We express our deep condolences for the loss of lives caused by the severe floods in Nepal in August. And today, to provide new strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees," PM Modi added.

"Our resolve will be that the lives of the affected families get back on track, new opportunities are created, and Nepal's capacity to deal with future disasters is also further strengthened," he further said.

Of the eight agreements exchanged during the visit, the space and communication sector saw an MoU between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Nepal's Ministry of Information and Communication (MOIC) for establishing a Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Network for the utilisation of the South Asia Satellite.

In the field of policing and forensic sciences, agreements were signed between the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, and Nepal Police's Crime Investigation Department, as well as between India's Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and Nepal's National Police Academy (NPA).

The two sides also agreed on a capacity-building training programme for Nepali civil servants through an MoU between India's National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and Nepal's Administrative Staff College.

In healthcare, the agreements included cooperation between the health ministries of the two countries in health and medicine, alongside a government-to-government agreement on Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine. Additional MoUs covered technical cooperation in sustainable urban development and collaboration in livestock and fisheries development.

For his part, Shah highlighted the centuries-old cultural and civilisational relationship between the two countries, invoking their shared religious heritage and expressing gratitude for the hospitality extended to him during the visit.

"Carrying the blessings of Lord Pashupatinath, Mata Janaki, and compassionate Matsyendranath, along with the affection, warmth, and goodwill of the people of Nepal for India and its people, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this gracious invitation and warm hospitality," Shah said.

Referring to the new railway connectivity, he said, "Nepal and India have been bound by historical, cultural, and civilizational ties since the sacred era of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki. Today, we have inaugurated rail connectivity to make this bond even more vibrant."

The Nepalese PM also invited PM Modi to visit Nepal and encouraged Indian citizens to explore the country's religious and cultural destinations.

"On this significant occasion, on behalf of all the people of Nepal, I extend a warm invitation to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to visit Nepal.

At the same time, I warmly invite the friendly people of India to visit Nepal—home to Muktinath nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Lord Pashupatinath, Mata Janaki in the fertile plains of the Terai, the living goddess Kumari, and Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Gautam Buddha, messenger of peace," he said.

Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for the two-day state visit, his first to India since taking office in March 2026. During his visit, he also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan.