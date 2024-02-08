Cold wave and dense fog conditions continue to prevail in several pockets of north India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next few days, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As the cold wave continues in Delhi, people in the national capital sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm.

#WATCH | People sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continues in Delhi



(Visuals from Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan) pic.twitter.com/NuqZEu8Ybf — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

Delhi experienced its coldest day of the month as the mercury plummeted to 5.3 degrees Celsius on Monday marking a bone chilling start to the week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This temperature was just a shade above Nainital's recorded low on 5.4 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD's records. (With inputs from ANI)





