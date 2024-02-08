Updated January 9th, 2024 at 23:34 IST
India LIVE: Will Go Even Without Being Invited, Gehlot on Pran Pratistha Ceremony of Ram Temple
Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!
- India
- 15 min read
11: 34 IST, January 9th 2024
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said fuel prices at the petrol outlets in Karnataka will also be displayed in Kannada language from January 10.
Addressing a press conference as part of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, he said the price of petrol at the fuel outlets here is only in English and Hindi and there was a request that it should be given in Kannada.
8: 20 IST, January 9th 2024
Water supply in several areas in western part of the national capital will not be available for around 12 hours on Thursday so that the leakage in a pipeline can be fixed, the Delhi Jal Board said Tuesday.
Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance according to their requirements, it said, adding that water tanker will be available on request.
Advertisement
7: 34 IST, January 9th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.
Before the roadshow, PM Modi welcomed the UAE president at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport when the latter arrived there.
Sitting in a car, both the leaders waved at the people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road to greet them.
The roadshow that lasted 15 minutes, began from the airport and ended at the Indira Bridge, a distance of around three kilometres.
6: 38 IST, January 9th 2024
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday said a sanitation-related drive that will be run across all 12 zones will kick off from January 10, as she asserted that people will see a "cleaner and better city" in the next one-and-a-half months.
She had said a week earlier that "marathon inspections" will be conducted to enhance the city's cleanliness as part of the "Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf" campaign.
"This will be turned into a 'jan jagaran abhiyan' (public awareness campaign), and we want support of the masses, MLAs, councillors, every one," she told reporters here on Tuesday.
Advertisement
7: 55 IST, January 9th 2024
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that he will go to Ram Temple opening even without being invited. He said," Rajasthan government has a huge contribution in building the Ram Temple but no one is taking the name of Congress. Neither did PM Modi take the name nor did anyone else take the name. At least they would have remembered the Rajasthan government and thanked. Whether they invite me or not, I will go even without being invited. When will I go, it is my choice..."
7: 36 IST, January 9th 2024
A bus conductor has been arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old married woman in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Jitendra Singh Gurjar (32), they said.
Advertisement
7: 12 IST, January 9th 2024
Ministry of home affairs on Tuesday sought reports from the West Bengal govt on attack on ED officials.
5: 17 IST, January 9th 2024
Two Delhi Police inspectors died after their car rammed into a truck near the Delhi-Haryana Kundli border in Sonipat district, officials said on Tuesday.
Inspector Dinesh Beniwal, who was posted in the northwest district's Special Staff unit, and Inspector Ranbir Singh Chahal, who was posted at Adarsh Nagar police station, were on the way to Sonipat when the accident took place around 11:30 pm on Monday, they said.
Beniwal was a resident of Dadanpur village of Haryana's Jhajjar district and Chahal was a resident of Jind district.
Advertisement
6: 39 IST, January 9th 2024
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was indulging in a "gimmick show" through the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
The TMC supremo asserted that "she does not support festivities that exclude other communities".
5: 59 IST, January 9th 2024
A visual of a scale model of Surat HSR Station was kept for display at Vibrant Gujarat summit 2024, illustrating the future of high-speed rail travel infrastructure in the region.
A model of the MAHSR Bullet Train was also displayed at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.
Advertisement
5: 50 IST, January 9th 2024
A detailed model of India's First Undersea Rail Tunnel Boring Machine was exhibited at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.
5: 16 IST, January 9th 2024
Customs sleuths at the Cochin International Airport here on Tuesday seized nearly half kg of smuggled gold concealed inside the wallet of a Japanese national who came from Bangkok.
The officials have seized 472.40 grams of gold with an estimated worth of Rs 26.62 lakhs based on specific intelligence forwarded to them by the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch.
Advertisement
5: 22 IST, January 9th 2024
Senior Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, has been issued a show-cause notice by the party over his alleged comments on Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an interview with Thanthi TV, Karti Chidambaram had apparently said PM Modi is "more popular than Rahul Gandhi" . In the same interview, he had also expressed faith in Electronic Voting Machines -- an issue over which the Congress is in a tussle with the Election Commission.
4: 17 IST, January 9th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show here on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his home state to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. He also inspected the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar.
Advertisement
4: 11 IST, January 9th 2024
Start-up company CEO who is accused of killing her 4-year-old son has been remanded to six-day police custody by Mapusa court in Goa.
4: 09 IST, January 9th 2024
Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi received heavy rain on Tuesday.
Advertisement
4: 03 IST, January 9th 2024
Delhi's Patiala House Court allowed Amit Chakravarty, HR head of news portal NewsClick to turn approver in the case. The court also granted pardon to him in the case.
2: 32 IST, January 9th 2024
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath along with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai inspect the preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath along with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai inspect the preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/avYX9VaWdz
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2024
Advertisement
1: 43 IST, January 9th 2024
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is preparing a strategy to connect women with the BJP. BJP Mahila Morcha is holding a meeting regarding this in the headquarters extension on Tuesday
After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in a programme of the BJP Mahila Morcha. (With inputs from ANI)
1: 38 IST, January 9th 2024
Fire breaks out in a factory in Delhi's Narela area
#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a factory in Delhi's Narela area. Several fire tenders at spot. Dousing operation underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GKJC1KHI2C
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
Advertisement
1: 10 IST, January 9th 2024
Ex-defence minister of the archipelago, Mariya Ahmed Didi condemned the “derogatory comments” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed it as "short-sightedness of the Maldives government.
In an interview with a national daily, the former minister of defense asserted that India has been a dependable ally, offering support in a number of areas, including defense, and denounced any effort to jeopardize the long-standing alliance.
12: 54 IST, January 9th 2024
The results of the November 2023 exams for the ICAI CA intermediate and final exams were released today by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
In the CA final exams, Madhur Jain of Jaipur achieved all-India rank 1. His % score was 77.38. Mumbai native Sanskriti Atul Parolia is ranked number two.
Advertisement
12: 37 IST, January 9th 2024
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ram Mandir 'garbh griha' in Ayodhya.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ram Mandir 'garbh griha' in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/bhwWErcRK3
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2024
12: 20 IST, January 9th 2024
In a brutal incident, the CEO of an AI start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son and travelled to Karnataka with his body to escape arrest.
Suchana Seth, CEO of the Mindful AI Lab was travelling from Candolim, North Goa. The dead body of a child was found in a suitcase and it was kept in the car. She has been arrested in Chitradurga, Karnataka.
"She must be punished," Activist Brinda Adige (@BrindaAdige) speaks to Republic on a start-up co-founder who allegedly killed her son and traveled with the son's corpse.
Suchana Seth, CEO of the Mindful AI Lab was travelling from Candolim, North Goa. The dead body of a child… pic.twitter.com/U6Yg6prz4n
— Republic (@republic) January 9, 2024
Advertisement
11: 56 IST, January 9th 2024
Para-archer Sheetal Devi received the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards.
#WATCH | Delhi: Para-archer Sheetal Devi received the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards. pic.twitter.com/jwkFEd2CjH
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
11: 38 IST, January 9th 2024
A week after the murder case of former model Divya Pahuja came to light, the police are still in search of her body. Divya Pahuja was found dead at the City Point hotel in Gurugram on Wednesday, January 3. The owner of the hotel, Abhijeet Singh, has been arrested for the killing as prime suspect.
The latest reports in the case say that police are in search of Divya Pahuja's body along the Punjab canal. The police suspect the body of Divya Pahuja was dumped in a water body in Punjab.
Advertisement
11: 25 IST, January 9th 2024
On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu confers National Sports Awards 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers the National Sports Awards 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/7BysauWdj7
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
11: 16 IST, January 9th 2024
Members of the United Teachers Federation (UTF) hold a protest in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada demanding the release of their pending bills.
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Members of the United Teachers Federation (UTF) hold a protest in Vijayawada demanding the release of their pending bills. pic.twitter.com/ah9vD326El
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
Advertisement
11: 08 IST, January 9th 2024
ED raids at premises linked with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar in connection with with an alleged plot scam worth Rs 500 crores.
Waikar is accused of defrauding the BMC of Rs 500 crore by obtaining permission to build a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for BMC play ground and gardens.He used his political ties to get this approval, causing a huge loss to the BMC.
ED raids are underway at 7 locations related to Uddhav faction leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar and his partners in connection with a case of construction of a hotel at Jogeshwari by allegedly manipulating the land use conditions.
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/tQUO7bum2y
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
11: 02 IST, January 9th 2024
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with President of Timor-Leste in Gandhinagar
"Had an excellent meeting with José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste. The fact that our meeting is taking place in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, makes this meeting even more special considering Gandhi Ji’s influence on President Horta’s life and work. We discussed ways to… pic.twitter.com/IIB1aHiUuc
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
Advertisement
10: 48 IST, January 9th 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will travel to Ayodhya on Tuesday ahead of the Ram Temple ceremony's inauguration. He will meet with representatives of the Ram Temple Trust and seers to discuss the ongoing arrangements for the consecration ceremony on January 22.
10: 34 IST, January 9th 2024
Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain in Dindigul on Monday.
#WATCH तमिलनाडु: डिंडीगुल में आज तेज़ बारिश हुई pic.twitter.com/VKNcXNRmUu
— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 9, 2024
Advertisement
10: 28 IST, January 9th 2024
In the Opposition camp's ongoing efforts to share seats in order to challenge the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is scheduled to meet with their allies from Maharashtra today in Delhi.
The gathering takes place against the backdrop of the party of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announcing that they will run for 23 seats in Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UddhavThackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut told ANI, “...We have called an important meeting here today to discuss Maharashtra's seat sharing. Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP have been called...There is no fight (regarding seats) in Maharashtra...There can be some differences on 2-3 seats but we will have a discussion over it...”
#WATCH | Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut says, "...We have called an important meeting here today to discuss Maharashtra's seat sharing. Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP have been called...There is no fight (regarding seats) in Maharashtra...There can be some… pic.twitter.com/0CUQPqayUf
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
10: 25 IST, January 9th 2024
Dense has engulfed major part of Jammu region especially low lying areas with visibility coming down to 50 mtrs
HM Amit Shah's visit also deferred due to dense fog. He was supposed to attend the Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra in Jammu, where he was supposed to lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 2348 Cr. and inaugurate projects worth Rs 1379 Cr., including the E-buses in Jammu city.
The vehicles plying on Jammu Pathankot National Highway have come down to half the speed due to dense fog cover.
Air operations have been suspended till noon, subjected to prevailing conditions. Airport visibility is 300 mtrs as against 800 mtrs required for flight operations
Advertisement
10: 03 IST, January 9th 2024
Uttarakhand: On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF and Fire team reached the spot and are taking action for safe disposal.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF and Fire team reached the spot and are… pic.twitter.com/Xq7n71Ot3n
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2024
9: 46 IST, January 9th 2024
The budget session of Assam Legislative Assembly will commence from February 5. Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat has provided a notification stating "the Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has summoned the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet 9:30 am on February 5 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur".
The budget session of Assam Legislative Assembly will begin from February 5. Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification stating "the Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has summoned the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet 9:30 am on… pic.twitter.com/ZV6nKQR9Vg
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
Advertisement
9: 38 IST, January 9th 2024
Madhya Pradesh: On Monday Cold and dense fog engulfed Bhopal.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Cold and dense fog engulfs Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/GC63ELWZol
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
9: 38 IST, January 9th 2024
Two Delhi Police inspectors died after their car rammed into a canter (truck) at around 11:30 pm last night near Kundali Border in Haryana's Sonipat district.
#WATCH | Two Delhi Police inspectors died after their car rammed into a canter (truck) at around 11:30 pm last night near Kundali Border in Haryana's Sonipat district. pic.twitter.com/bH8BmkxXCU
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
Advertisement
9: 24 IST, January 9th 2024
13 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka to Chennai earlier today: High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka
13 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka to Chennai earlier today: High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/iyBkXSsH56
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
8: 45 IST, January 9th 2024
On Monday, less visibility on roads was observed in Mathura city due to dense fog during cold weather.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Low visibility on roads in Mathura city due to dense fog during cold weather
(Visuals shot at 6:00 AM) pic.twitter.com/v17sHK635M
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2024
Advertisement
8: 40 IST, January 9th 2024
On Monday, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) launched an indefinite strike across the state demanding the signing of the 15th wage revision agreement to increase the pay, filling vacancies in bus driver and conductor posts and releasing Dearnance Allowances (DA) for retired workers.
#WATCH | Kancheepuram: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) holds an indefinite strike across the state demanding the signing of the 15th wage revision agreement to increase the pay, filling vacancies in bus driver and conductor posts and releasing Dearnance Allowances… pic.twitter.com/gZecKaaPKD
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
8: 11 IST, January 9th 2024
Greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. This is a day to celebrate the contributions and achievements of the Indian diaspora worldwide. Their dedication towards preserving our rich heritage and strengthening global ties is commendable. They embody the spirit of India across the…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2024
Advertisement
8: 10 IST, January 9th 2024
India to chair & host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the 1st time from 21st to 31st July 2024 in New Delhi: Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma pic.twitter.com/IhJo2lJIuC
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
8: 09 IST, January 9th 2024
The national capital of Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced a chilly and foggy morning on Tuesday, with a temperature of just 6 degrees Celsius.
The weather department forecasted a fresh rain spell with thunderstorm or hailstorm activity likely over Northwest and Central India (Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh) during January 8-10.
In the meantime, Delhi should see a partly cloudy sky with a chance of very light rain or drizzle. According to the weather service, there will probably be moderate to thick fog in the morning. It is anticipated that the maximum and minimum temperatures will be approximately 17 and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Advertisement
8: 09 IST, January 9th 2024
There's a chance of light to moderate rain today along with a mixture of partly cloudy skies. This produces a serene sky with sporadic clouds and a light drizzle.
On Monday, Chennai saw a lot of rain, which caused traffic to back up in a few places.
Schools were closed in Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Kilvelur Taluk, Nagapattinam, and Kilvelur Taluk.
The reason for the unceasing rain, according to Director R Senthamarai Kannan, is a combination of winds from the northeast and southeast and a circular movement in the Bay of Bengal.
8: 08 IST, January 9th 2024
Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at Kartavya Path in Delhi.
#WATCH | Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at Kartavya Path in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Z86SzOVRaq
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
Advertisement
8: 07 IST, January 9th 2024
Cold wave and dense fog conditions continue to prevail in several pockets of north India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next few days, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As the cold wave continues in Delhi, people in the national capital sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm.
#WATCH | People sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continues in Delhi
(Visuals from Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan) pic.twitter.com/NuqZEu8Ybf
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
Delhi experienced its coldest day of the month as the mercury plummeted to 5.3 degrees Celsius on Monday marking a bone chilling start to the week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
This temperature was just a shade above Nainital's recorded low on 5.4 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD's records. (With inputs from ANI)
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.