Updated January 28th, 2024 at 00:06 IST
Highlights: 5G Now Accessible in All Villages, Says PM Modi at NCC Rally in Delhi
Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the NCC Rally in New Delhi and stated, "We are proud of the determination of the cadets."
12: 06 IST, January 28th 2024
Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "Those who could not do justice to their alliance parties, only hatred was visible, then disintegration was bound to happen. Let's see what happens in the future." (ANI)
12: 02 IST, January 28th 2024
In a fire incident at a building in Shahdara's Ram Nagar yesterday, two people: Bharat Singh (72) and Mohit Chauhan (27) have been arrested under sections 204/285 of IPC: Delhi Police (ANI)
8: 12 IST, January 27th 2024
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said there is a new trend of obstructing the proceedings in the House in a planned way and the time has come to change it.
Addressing the 84th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), Birla said there is enough space to give voice to dissent in a democratic system and, therefore, disruption should not be used as a tool of protest and dissent.
"There is a new trend of obstructing the proceedings of the House in a planned way. Time has come to change this," he said, noting that state legislatures, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha are places for discussion and dialogue.
The agenda of the 84th AIPOC is to strengthen people's trust in democratic institutions - the need to maintain discipline and decorum in Parliament and the legislatures of States and UTs; and how to make the committee system more purposeful and effective.
8: 11 IST, January 27th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Supreme Court on Sunday, his office said.
Unveiling the 75th year of the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Modi will launch citizen-centric information and technology initiatives that include Digital Supreme Court Reports (Digi-SCR), Digital Courts 2.0 and a new website of the apex court, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
He will also address the gathering on the occasion.
The Supreme Court held its inaugural sitting on January 28, 1950.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Supreme Court of India on January 28 at 12 noon at the Supreme Court auditorium, the statement said.
5: 51 IST, January 27th 2024
In a significant economic milestone, PM Modi declared that India has now become the second-largest exporter of mobile phones. This achievement not only reflects the country's manufacturing prowess but also positions India as a global player in the mobile technology market.
5: 51 IST, January 27th 2024
Celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit, the Prime Minister proudly announced that India boasts over 100 unicorns today, signifying a thriving startup culture. PM Modi showcased the inclusivity of technological advancements by mentioning the accessibility of 5G even in villages, a testament to India's commitment to digital progress.
5: 50 IST, January 27th 2024
Addressing the NCC Rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the transformative impact of initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' emphasizing their role in providing substantial employment opportunities for the youth.
PM Modi envisioned the digital economy as the new strength of the youth, highlighting India's position as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.
5: 41 IST, January 27th 2024
PM Modi celebrated the role of women, stating, "We showed the world that India's daughters are doing wonders."
The Republic Day, dedicated to Nari Shakti, witnessed a large contingent of women participating for the first time, reflecting the empowerment of women in the country.
PM Modi praised the achievements of women in various fields, from the Kartavya Path to the broader participation of women officers, including fighter pilots.
He acknowledged the historical role of women in India's freedom struggle and highlighted the recent granting of permanent commissions to women officers.
The Prime Minister concluded by commending the cultural significance of Nari Shakti in Indian tradition, stating, "Indian culture sees women as Nari Shakti. Daughters of our country are reaching space." The NCC rally showcased the collective efforts of the past decade in breaking barriers and empowering women across diverse fields.
5: 40 IST, January 27th 2024
PM Modi emphasized the rally's role in promoting unity with the statement, “This NCC rally is strengthening the aim of One World, One Family, One Future. When I am in between you, I see one nation, the best nation.”
Highlighting the progress since 2014, PM Modi noted that the participation of 24 countries in the event showcased the growing global significance of the NCC rally.
5: 40 IST, January 27th 2024
The Annual NCC PM Rally witnessed a spectacular display of discipline and precision as NCC cadets showcased their skills in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The event marked a significant moment with more than 400 Sarpanchs from developed villages and members of self-help groups joining the gathering.
Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Modi expressed pride in the growing participation and international presence at the event.
5: 26 IST, January 27th 2024
Marathi language embodies the culture, tradition and history of its speakers and has played a pivotal role in fostering unity among people worldwide, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.
Addressing the inauguration event of the 'Vishwa Marathi Sammelan-2024' in Navi Mumbai, the CM hailed the state government's Marathi Language Department and noted the effect of its 'My Marathi' campaign, theatre meetings and literary gatherings.
"The Marathi language embodies the culture, tradition and history of the community and plays a pivotal role in fostering unity among people worldwide," he said, adding the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan-2024 provides a platform for the Marathi community worldwide to celebrate their language and heritage.
Acknowledging the successful conclusion of the 'Marathi Language Fortnight', the CM said there was need to align Marathi literature with the language preferences of today's generation.
5: 12 IST, January 27th 2024
Digi Yatra is purely voluntary for air passengers and personnel at airports have been directed to collect data for the application only with the consent of passengers, according to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
There have been complaints that biometric data for Digi Yatra were being gathered from passengers without their consent and the issue was flagged to the minister by Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale.
Digi Yatra, which provides for contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various check points at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), is currently available at a minimum 13 airports for domestic passengers.
In response to the member, Scindia has said that the issue was examined and "airport operators have been advised to sensitise Digi buddies on consent taking process and keeping use of Digi Yatra completely voluntary".
4: 38 IST, January 27th 2024
Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said his party expects that those who have the desire to protect the country's Constitution and democracy, will definitely not take any hasty steps, amid indications that JD(U) was planning to revert to the BJP-led NDA.
He said the Congress will make all efforts to keep the INDIA bloc united, while maintaining that he has no clarity as to what is in the JD(U) leadership's mind.
Responding to a question on the possibility of JD(U) going out of the INDIA alliance, Kharge said, "Are they (JD(U)) going out? I have not got any information about it so far. I have written a letter to them (JD(U) leadership) and have tried to talk to them. I don't know clearly what is in their minds." There are strong indications that JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was planning to quit the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state and revert to the BJP-led NDA.
Some JD(U) leaders like K C Tyagi have claimed that the INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse.
Speaking to reporters here, the Congress president said, "I'm going to Dehradun tomorrow and from there to Delhi. Once I go there, I will gather complete information about it and talk to you, otherwise it may lead to confusion.....Let's see what happens." Asked about the possibility of the JD(U) joining hands with BJP to form a new government in Bihar, Kharge said, "We don't have that information. Whether they have gone to the Governor or whether they are going, they have not informed us. If the INDIA alliance had information about it, I could say authentically, or else it would add to speculations. Let's see what happens." Stating that the Congress' effort is to the unity of the INDIA alliance should not break, he said, "It's my appeal, I have made this appeal. I have spoken to Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Chief), him (Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar), Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD chief), Sitaram Yechury (CPI(M) general secretary), and others." "I have told them that we have to stay united, only then we can give a good fight, and the INDIA alliance can be successful in fulfilling the intentions with which it was formed. We expect that those who have the desire to protect this country's Constitution and democracy, will definitely not take any hasty steps. This is my feeling, we will make all efforts," he added.
4: 37 IST, January 27th 2024
A fire broke out in a wagon plant stockyard in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday afternoon, fire brigade officials said.
There is no reports of any casualty.
The blaze broke out in an open space where a pile of items such as wheels were kept inside the factory premises at Titagarh.
Three fire tenders have reached the spot.
Titagarh police have also arrived at the spot.
4: 31 IST, January 27th 2024
Addressing the assembly's productivity, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of positive behavior among representatives.
He underscored the need for a constructive environment inside the assembly, expressing optimism that suggestions from the conference would contribute significantly.
3: 40 IST, January 27th 2024
AAP’s Malvinder Kang hit out at BJP and accused them of buying MLAs. “BJP only buys MLAs, breaks parties and misuses agencies. BJP offered 25 cores and is killing democratically elected parties.”
“Whatever BJP is doing is dangerous,” the AAP leader added.
12: 42 IST, January 27th 2024
In view of the political turmoil in Bihar, Congress appointed former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as senior observer.
11: 52 IST, January 27th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren asking him to provide a date for questioning on January 29 or 31. However, it further warned that if no date is provided then the agency itself will go to him for questioning, in connection with the 'money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam,' as per sources.
10: 28 IST, January 27th 2024
The Rouse Avenue Court will pronounce its verdict at 2 pm today after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridayanand Choudhary and others on charges of money laundering.
10: 26 IST, January 27th 2024
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange ended his fast after Maharashtra Chief Minster Eknath Shinde offered him juice.
The two met in Vashi today and together garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Navi Mumbai.
9: 19 IST, January 27th 2024
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will meet Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange today at Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, where the latter has been camping with thousands of protesters demanding reservations for his community, officials said.
This meeting with the CM assumes significance after the state government on Friday night came out with a draft ordinance regarding the reservation demands of Marathas.
The government came out with the ordinance as per Jarange's demand, and a team of government officials visited him last night at the campsite.
9: 16 IST, January 27th 2024
A massive fire broke out in a paint shop in Bengaluru's Chikpete Market area.
However, no injuries have been reported so far.
Three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.
9: 10 IST, January 27th 2024
At least 4 people were killed and 2 were injured after a car collided with a truck on the Jammu-Jalandhar National Highway.
Har Prem, SHO Dasuha said, "A car and truck collided. There were 5 people in the car, out of which four died on the spot. Two injured have been taken to the civil hospital. We are verifying how this accident happened..."
8: 49 IST, January 27th 2024
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil announced the conclusion of his hunger strike on Friday, expressing satisfaction that the Maharashtra government had accepted their demands.
While addressing a press conference on Friday night, Patil said, “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has done a good job. Our protest is now over. Our request has been accepted. We will accept the letter from him. I will drink juice by the hands of the Chief Minister tomorrow (Saturday).”
10: 41 IST, January 27th 2024
On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, almost four notches below the seasonal average, as per IMD's weather bulletin.
Despite the low temperatures, the city continued to grapple with high pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) registering at 402 under the 'severe' category at 9 am, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board.
8: 08 IST, January 27th 2024
The India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted that the dense fog and cold conditions are likely to prevail for the next few days.
Furthermore, the Met bulletin states that north India will continue to see cold conditions for the next two days.
It further predicted partly cloudy skies and moderate morning fog on Jan 27 in Delhi.
Furthermore, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) continues to remain in the poor category. On January 26, at 4 pm was recorded at 409.
Several trains are running late by hours at the New Delhi Railway Station causing difficulty for the travellers.
