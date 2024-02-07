Highlights: 5G Now Accessible in All Villages, Says PM Modi at NCC Rally in Delhi

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said his party expects that those who have the desire to protect the country's Constitution and democracy, will definitely not take any hasty steps, amid indications that JD(U) was planning to revert to the BJP-led NDA.

He said the Congress will make all efforts to keep the INDIA bloc united, while maintaining that he has no clarity as to what is in the JD(U) leadership's mind.

Responding to a question on the possibility of JD(U) going out of the INDIA alliance, Kharge said, "Are they (JD(U)) going out? I have not got any information about it so far. I have written a letter to them (JD(U) leadership) and have tried to talk to them. I don't know clearly what is in their minds." There are strong indications that JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was planning to quit the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state and revert to the BJP-led NDA.

Some JD(U) leaders like K C Tyagi have claimed that the INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse.

Speaking to reporters here, the Congress president said, "I'm going to Dehradun tomorrow and from there to Delhi. Once I go there, I will gather complete information about it and talk to you, otherwise it may lead to confusion.....Let's see what happens." Asked about the possibility of the JD(U) joining hands with BJP to form a new government in Bihar, Kharge said, "We don't have that information. Whether they have gone to the Governor or whether they are going, they have not informed us. If the INDIA alliance had information about it, I could say authentically, or else it would add to speculations. Let's see what happens." Stating that the Congress' effort is to the unity of the INDIA alliance should not break, he said, "It's my appeal, I have made this appeal. I have spoken to Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Chief), him (Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar), Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD chief), Sitaram Yechury (CPI(M) general secretary), and others." "I have told them that we have to stay united, only then we can give a good fight, and the INDIA alliance can be successful in fulfilling the intentions with which it was formed. We expect that those who have the desire to protect this country's Constitution and democracy, will definitely not take any hasty steps. This is my feeling, we will make all efforts," he added.