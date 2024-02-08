Updated February 8th, 2024 at 09:58 IST
India News LIVE: PM Likely to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects during Varanasi Visit This Month
9: 54 IST, February 8th 2024
As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit his constituency, Varanasi, in the last week of February when he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of 25 development projects worth around Rs 6,000 crore.
9: 26 IST, February 8th 2024
The Ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) under Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is set to stage a protest in New Delhi today against the Centre's alleged discrimination against Kerala. LDF convenor EP Jayarajan said, "We are raising the people's demands...Yesterday it was Karnataka, today it is Kerala, tomorrow other states will also come..."
9: 23 IST, February 8th 2024
TDP leaders stage protest against the state government in Amaravathi, Andhra Pradesh.
9: 22 IST, February 8th 2024
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the matter of impact of cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu.
8: 53 IST, February 8th 2024
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asserted that his government will take stern action against those responsible for the tragedy at a firecrackers factory in Harda where a blast and subsequent blaze two days ago killed 11 people. The district collector and the superintendent of police (SP) have been transferred.
A local court in Harda has sent two persons arrested in connection with the incident, one of them owner of the factory, to jail under judicial custody.
Another owner of the facility has been sent to police remand by the court.
"The state government will take solid measures to prevent similar incidents and ensure culprits responsible for the tragedy get such exemplary punishment," Yadav told reporters in Harda town on Wednesday after meeting the injured persons.
He met the injured persons undergoing treatment at a hospital in Harda, located around 150 km from state capital Bhopal, and enquired about their condition.
"I met (in Harda) those who were injured in Tuesday's incident. I have already met a majority of victims in Bhopal (where some of the wounded were taken for treatment). But, I personally felt I must visit Harda. I also paid a visit to one or two familes (of the deceased) and offered condolences," Yadav said.
"The government will not only take solid measures, but also take such stern action (against those responsible) that people will remember," the chief minister stated.
8: 50 IST, February 8th 2024
Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 19 Rameswaram fishermen who were fishing near Delft Island in Palk Bay sea along with the two boats: Fishermen association
8: 48 IST, February 8th 2024
Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has announced a statewide ban on hookah to protect public health and youth. This decisive action is backed by alarming data from the who global adult tobacco survey-2016-17 (gats-2), which states that 22.8 per cent of adults in Karnataka use tobacco, with 8.8 per cent being smokers. the report further reveals that 23.9 per cent of adults are exposed to secondhand smoke in public places, demonstrating the pervasive risk of tobacco consumption in the state.
8: 09 IST, February 8th 2024
The Nagpur Police took a significant step in addressing the city’s crime issues. Under the leadership of the newly appointed Police Commissioner Dr Ravindra Singhal, a parade of known criminals was organised at the Police Commissioner’s office in Nagpur. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to combat criminal activities in Nagpur.
8: 05 IST, February 8th 2024
An employee Mahesh Anant Kadam (24), working at Domino's Pizza shop in the Vartak Nagar area of Thane, died on the spot due to electrocution while cleaning. On receiving information about the incident, officers and employees of Vartaknagar police station reached the spot took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. Police have registered a case under ADR and started further investigation.
7: 59 IST, February 8th 2024
Discussion on interim budget 2024-25, and the interim budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will resume in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
