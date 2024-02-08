Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asserted that his government will take stern action against those responsible for the tragedy at a firecrackers factory in Harda where a blast and subsequent blaze two days ago killed 11 people. The district collector and the superintendent of police (SP) have been transferred.

A local court in Harda has sent two persons arrested in connection with the incident, one of them owner of the factory, to jail under judicial custody.

Another owner of the facility has been sent to police remand by the court.

"The state government will take solid measures to prevent similar incidents and ensure culprits responsible for the tragedy get such exemplary punishment," Yadav told reporters in Harda town on Wednesday after meeting the injured persons.

He met the injured persons undergoing treatment at a hospital in Harda, located around 150 km from state capital Bhopal, and enquired about their condition.

"I met (in Harda) those who were injured in Tuesday's incident. I have already met a majority of victims in Bhopal (where some of the wounded were taken for treatment). But, I personally felt I must visit Harda. I also paid a visit to one or two familes (of the deceased) and offered condolences," Yadav said.

"The government will not only take solid measures, but also take such stern action (against those responsible) that people will remember," the chief minister stated.