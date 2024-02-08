Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal gets big relief from Supreme Court

-Supreme court upheld the high court's decision to cancel the FIR lodged against Badal and rejected the appeal of the Punjab government.

- The court asked that this is not a case where the state government should have appealed?

- A bench headed by Justice Abhay S Oka questioned the Punjab government's appeal against the august 2023 verdict of the Punjab High Court, saying that section 270 of the IPC (malignant acts which are likely to cause the spread of diseases dangerous to life) where is the evidence to show?

- In such a situation, the supreme court is not interested in interfering in the decision of the Punjab High Court.

-Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the FIR registered against Sukhbir Singh Badal in August 2023, saying there was no evidence on record to confirm any of the offenses stated in the FIR.