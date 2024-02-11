Updated February 11th, 2024 at 13:03 IST
India News LIVE | PM Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 7,500 Cr in MP
Catch all the latest news updates from across the country on 11 February 2024.
- India
1: 00 IST, February 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth about Rs 7,300 crores.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), around 12:40 pm, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh.
12: 17 IST, February 11th 2024
In a big development in the Haldwani violence case, Javed Siddiqui has been arrested for instigating riots.
12: 09 IST, February 11th 2024
Grateful to have been born in Gujarat, the birthplace of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, said PM Modi while addressing the people of the country.
11: 56 IST, February 11th 2024
Justice S Vaidyanathan sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya by Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Meghalaya in the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in Shillong.
10: 44 IST, February 11th 2024
In latest development from Bihar politics, Bihar Chief Minister to hold meetings with JDU MLAs
The meeting comes a day ahead of when Nitish is all set to seek trust vote in the state assembly on Monday.
A three-line whip has been issued by the JD(U) leader to its legislators, making it mandatory for them to be present in the assembly.
The BJP has alleged poaching by RJD, while Congress sent their MLAs to Hyderabad and BJP sent their representatives to Bodhgaya.
9: 54 IST, February 11th 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Pune's Shree Tapovan Math. While addressing a public meeting, he said, "Chhatrapati shivaji maharaj challenged aurangzeb. He left aurangzeb to die and now no one remembers him (aurangzeb
When I became UP CM, I went to Agra, I changed the name of Mughal Museum to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum."
9: 27 IST, February 11th 2024
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, MLAs will visit Ram Temple today.
9: 09 IST, February 11th 2024
Members of the UP Assembly and Legislative Council chant 'Jai Shree Ram' outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow before leaving for Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
9: 07 IST, February 11th 2024
UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Ved Shree Tapovan Math & Meets Spiritual Guru Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj Today
9: 04 IST, February 11th 2024
Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, Sahibganj DC Ramniwas & Vinod Singh to be Interrogated by ED Today. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday interrogated Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, for about 11 hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged land fraud, in which the agency recently arrested former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, officials said.
9: 06 IST, February 11th 2024
Acharya Pramod Krishnam will talk to the media at Shri Kalki Dham today at 1 pm for the first time after being expelled from Congress. He will present his side in front of the media. Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who had recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony and criticised the Congress for skipping the event, has been expelled for six years by the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party.
8: 34 IST, February 11th 2024
Amid farmers' protest, Haryana Government suspends mobile internet services in seven districts--Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa--from 6 am on February 11 till 11.59 pm on February 13.
According to a notification issued by the Haryana administration, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended
Meanwhile, on Saturday, security was tightened in Jind, Haryana ahead of the scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' march of the farmers.
Amid the call issued by farmer organizations to march to the national capital on February 13, Jind Police issued a traffic advisory as a precautionary measure for the convenience of the passengers. Motorists and commuters have been advised to use the main roads of the state only in urgent situations on the day of the scheduled march.
The advisory also mentioned the possibility of traffic disruption on all main routes from Haryana to Punjab.
Elaborate arrangements have been made by the police to maintain peace and order, prevent any kind of violence and facilitate traffic and public transport system, according to officials.
People can contact dial-112 during any untoward situation, the advisory stated.
Heavy police deployment and barricading were done in Ambala, officials informed.
Significantly, the leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal in Ludhiana announced on Saturday that they will not join the 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13 but will oppose if the farmers faced manhandling during the march. (inputs from ANI)
7: 56 IST, February 11th 2024
Delhi: Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid the fog.
7: 36 IST, February 11th 2024
"Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple initiatives that will benefit the significant tribal population of the region. Prime Minister will disburse monthly instalments of Aahar Anudan under Aahar Anudan Yojna to about two lakh women beneficiaries. Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 per month is provided for nutritious food to women of various especially backward tribes of Madhya Pradesh," the PMO said in a statement.
Prime Minister Modi will also distribute 1.75 lakh adhikar abhilekh (record of rights) to beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA Scheme. "This will provide documentary evidence to people for the right to their land," PMO said.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi called his upcoming visit an important milestone in the development journey of Madhya Pradesh.
"There will be the privilege of inauguration and foundation stone laying of many development projects in Jhabua at around 12:40 pm. During this period, tribal women beneficiaries will also get the opportunity to distribute the monthly instalment of food subsidy," PM Modi said.
He will also transfer Rs 55.90 crores for 559 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana and will lay the foundation stone of 'CM Rise School' in Jhabua. (With inputs from ANI)
