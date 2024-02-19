Updated February 19th, 2024 at 03:17 IST
Piyush Goyal Announces 5-Year MSP Agreement on 5 Crops with Farmers After Meeting With Union Leaders
Catch all the latest news developments from across the nation with Republic.
- India
- 10 min read
1: 24 IST, February 19th 2024
Delhi Chalo Protest: Following his meet with farmer's union leaders Union Minister Piyush Goyal said , "...The Cotton Corporation of India will enter a 5-year legal agreement with farmers to buy the crop at MSP..."
1: 18 IST, February 19th 2024
Delhi Chalo Protest: Piyush Goyal following his meeting with Farmer’s Union said,”"We have together proposed a very innovative, out-of-the-box idea...The govt promoted cooperative societies like NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) will form a contract for the next 5 years and buy products from the farmers on MSP. There will be no limit on the quantity..."
(With ANI inputs)
12: 02 IST, February 19th 2024
A Hyderabad-bound Vistara flight from Mumbai returned to the city soon after taking off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here due to a technical snag and landed back safely, the airline said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday.
10: 59 IST, February 18th 2024
A day ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on alleged irregularities in the Chandigarh mayoral poll's vote-counting process, BJP leader and mayor Manoj Sonkar has resigned.
10: 50 IST, February 18th 2024
Fourth round of talks between farmer leaders and Union Ministers, in connection with the ongoing protest, underway in Chandigarh; Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also present at the meeting. (CMO Punjab)
9: 59 IST, February 18th 2024
On speculations about former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath joining BJP, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said, “I have just spoken to Kamal Nath ji, and he said that these things which are coming in the media are an illusion.”
9: 40 IST, February 18th 2024
A panel of Union ministers began the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Sunday evening over their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai reached the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 for the talks. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting.
8: 48 IST, February 18th 2024
The bridge is 2.75 km long and connects the coastal village of Okha to Bet Dwarka. Previously, the island had only been accessible by using boats.
7: 34 IST, February 18th 2024
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who was admitted to a private hospital with respiratory illness, was discharged on Sunday afternoon, the hospital said. "Deve Gowda is fit and functional," Dr Satya Narayana Mysore, HOD and Respiratory Medicine and Transplant physician at Manipal Hospital, was quoted as saying in a bulletin.
6: 46 IST, February 18th 2024
The Bar Association of India has written to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee demanding swift justice in regard to the incidents of violence and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. The Association also warned that it will make a demand for President's Rule in the state if action is not taken promptly.
6: 46 IST, February 18th 2024
In protest against Sandeshkhali violence, BJP workers set fire to Mamata Banerjee's effigy in Delhi.
5: 54 IST, February 18th 2024
The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation has invited tenders for the first-phase development, operation and maintenance of the proposed international airport at Puri, officials said. The Sri Jagannath International Airport will be constructed near Sipasarubali in Puri district.
The first phase entails work on public-private-partnership mode for 4.6 million passengers per annum (mppa) capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 2,203 crore, the officials said.
5: 33 IST, February 18th 2024
A spot near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir is drawing many tourists. They come to take selfies and enjoy the stunning views of Uri's border area and the Jhelum river. Officials say it's becoming popular.
4: 59 IST, February 18th 2024
Lucknow: A woman named Imrana, also known as 'Imrana Baba,' was arrested by UP police STF on Saturday from her home in Prempuri, Shamli district. The arrest followed an investigation into her alleged involvement in ordering improvised explosive devices (IEDs) worth Rs 50,000 from a man named Javed Shaikh. Shaikh was arrested the previous day, and during interrogation, he revealed Imrana's role in the transaction.
4: 05 IST, February 18th 2024
A Chinook helicopter from the Air Force had to make a safe landing in a field in Punjab, near Barnala, due to a technical issue, as stated in an official statement by the IAF. Read More
4: 03 IST, February 18th 2024
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta announced that approximately 14,000 projects with an estimated investment of Rs 10 lakh crore are ready for implementation.
2: 59 IST, February 18th 2024
“Nearly 15 lakh people have contributed to the vision of Viksit-Bharat,” said PM Narendra Modi at the National Convention of BJP
2: 40 IST, February 18th 2024
PM Narendra Modi at the BJP National Convention 2024 spoke about the Beti Bachao, Beti Padho campaign of his government, and work towards eradication of female foeticide. The PM also spoke about clearing women's reservation bill. Sanitation for women was thought about for the first time by his government, he said.
2: 30 IST, February 18th 2024
“Those neglected by all received our attention,” said PM Narendra Modi at the BJP National Convention 2024, talking about women, tribals, skilled and unskilled workers, and other neglected communities.
2: 30 IST, February 18th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the BJP National Convention today that “India's dreams are big now” and that we have to “make India a developed nation”, with the next 5 years being crucial. “I am a man on a mission of nation-building,” the PM added.
2: 18 IST, February 18th 2024
“I pay tribute to Acharya Shri Vidhyasagar ji Maharaj ji,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the BJP National Convention today.
2: 15 IST, February 18th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the BJP National Convention today that “collective efforts will help BJP win most seats” in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
12: 47 IST, February 18th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address the BJP National Convention 2024.
11: 38 IST, February 18th 2024
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and BJP Chief JP Nadda offer garland to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the party's convention meet 2024.
11: 29 IST, February 18th 2024
At the BJP's National Convention in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...The country has decided that PM Modi will again become the PM of the country, there is no doubt about it."
11: 24 IST, February 18th 2024
PM Narendra Modi felicitated by party leaders at the BJP National Convention 2024 in Delhi.
11: 11 IST, February 18th 2024
As the BJP's key meeting began, chief JP Nadda spoke on the demise of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj at the party's National Convention 2024 in Delhi.
Taking to X, he said, "I am shocked to receive the news of the demise of the most revered Saint Shiromani Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj. He has given new dimensions to the invaluable spiritual heritage of Jainism. His teachings, full of knowledge, compassion and goodwill, will always provide us guidance for the progress of society and culture. I bow down profusely at the feet of Samadhistha Acharya Shri.”
11: 00 IST, February 18th 2024
One of the closest aides to Kamal Nath, Deepak Saxena amid the criticisms the former has been receiving said, "Kamal Nath ji was insulted. The way the blame for the defeat was put on Kamal Nath ji was insulting. There was defeat in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan too but in Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath ji was held responsible, it was not right."
He added that Kamal is very hurt.
"The people of Chhindwara and the workers here are with Kamal Nath Ji and we all want the development of chhindwara should happen only through Kamal Nath Ji, whatever decisions Kamal Nath ji will take, the people of chhindwara and all the workers are with him."
Saxena in 2018, left the post of MLA for Kamal.
10: 59 IST, February 18th 2024
After former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath left Congress, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "Some people from our Shiv Sena also left What difference does it make? These are the cowardly people, who are leaving the party. If people earn money and wealth in the name of party, then they go due to fear of ed."
These are dishonest and disloyal people, if they want to join BJP then go. But I don't think Kamal Nath Ji will go. A party is not made by coworkers, a party is made by workers
9: 45 IST, February 18th 2024
After halting the yatra in Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi will resume the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj on Sunday. This comes after Gandhi abruptly halted the Yatra on Saturday following public protest over the deaths of residents in wild elephant attacks in his constituency of Wayanad, Kerala, ANI reported.
9: 55 IST, February 18th 2024
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of Ajeesh, a forest watcher who was killed in an elephant attack in Wayanad.
8: 44 IST, February 18th 2024
It is day two of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) key meeting of almost 11,500 delegates led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting focuses on outlining campaigns for the coming Lok Sabha Elections.
The party's chief JP Nadda inaugurated the meeting and the PM is expected to deliver the valedictory address today.
7: 56 IST, February 18th 2024
The ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services has been extended till February 19. These restrictions will remain till midnight in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.
8: 56 IST, February 18th 2024
Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, Nityanand Rai, and farmer leaders from Punjab will meet today for the fourth round of talks to settle. The protest began on February 13 seeking a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are also demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, and withdrawal of police cases, among others.
