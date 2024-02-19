A panel of Union ministers began the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Sunday evening over their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai reached the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 for the talks. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting.