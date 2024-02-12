Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

India News LIVE: 30 Arrested Over Haldwani Violence, CM Dhami Seeks More Central Forces

India News LIVE: Catch all latest updates here- from politics to crime stotries. this live blog gets you latest updates from across country.

Ronit Singh
India News LIVE: 30 Arrested Over Haldwani Violence, CM Dhami Seeks More Central Forces
India News LIVE: 30 Arrested Over Haldwani Violence, CM Dhami Seeks More Central Forces | Image: ANI/PTI
  • Listen to this article
8: 59 IST, February 12th 2024

Schools reopened after the curfew was lifted in Haldwani. The Uttarakhand government had imposed a curfew in the state after violence broke out in Haldwani following the anti-encroachment drive.

8: 32 IST, February 12th 2024

SC to hear today ShivSena (UBT) member’s plea challenging Maharashtra Speaker’s refusal to disqualify MLAs of Eknath Shinde group.

7: 43 IST, February 12th 2024

Police arrested 25 people on Sunday in connection with the violence that erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa and an adjoining mosque in Banbhoolpura. This takes the total arrests in the case to 30 with five already held by the police.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has sought more central forces for deployment in Haldwani, officials told PTI news agency. Four companies -- containing about 100 personnel each -- of the Central Paramilitary Forces have been sought to be deployed in Banbhoolpura.

