India News LIVE: 30 Arrested Over Haldwani Violence, CM Dhami Seeks More Central Forces
India News LIVE: Catch all latest updates here- from politics to crime stotries. this live blog gets you latest updates from across country.
8: 59 IST, February 12th 2024
Schools reopened after the curfew was lifted in Haldwani. The Uttarakhand government had imposed a curfew in the state after violence broke out in Haldwani following the anti-encroachment drive.
8: 32 IST, February 12th 2024
SC to hear today ShivSena (UBT) member’s plea challenging Maharashtra Speaker’s refusal to disqualify MLAs of Eknath Shinde group.
7: 43 IST, February 12th 2024
Police arrested 25 people on Sunday in connection with the violence that erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa and an adjoining mosque in Banbhoolpura. This takes the total arrests in the case to 30 with five already held by the police.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has sought more central forces for deployment in Haldwani, officials told PTI news agency. Four companies -- containing about 100 personnel each -- of the Central Paramilitary Forces have been sought to be deployed in Banbhoolpura.
