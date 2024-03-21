LIVE: PM Modi's 2-Day Bhutan Visit Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

Advertisement

India News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhutan visit has been postponed "due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport", the foreign office said today.

"Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the state visit of the Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024. The new dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels," the statement said a day before the scheduled visit.

PM Modi was scheduled to be in the Himalayan nation for a state visit tomorrow and the day after. "The visit was in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the government's emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy," a press release said.

India News LIVE Updates:

Ed raids are underway at former AIADMK Minister C Vijayabaskar's residence at Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu.

A two-storey building on Thursday collapsed in Kabir Nagar, Welcome killing two and critically injuring one person, an official said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moves a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court, seeking no coercive action against him. Division bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will hear the matter today morning.

