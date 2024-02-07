Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday felicitated the Indian Army contingents and bands for their performances in the Republic Day parade. The Best Army Contingent Award went to The Madras Regiment.

General Pande also felicitated the Best Marching Contingents adjudged by the Defence Ministry where the Judges' Award was won by The Sikh Regiment while The Rajputana Rifles won the Popular Choice (Online Poll) Award.

Major Srishti Khullar, contingent commander of the first ever all-women medical services contingent to march on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day was awarded the Chief Of Army Staff Commendation by General Manoj Pande today. The officer is an accomplished Ophthalmologist and a paratrooper.