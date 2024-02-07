Updated February 5th, 2024 at 23:20 IST
India News LIVE | Fadnavis Flags Off Special Train to Ayodhya With Ram Devotees
Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country.
- India
- 10 min read
9: 36 IST, February 5th 2024
Uttarakhand Assembly Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya, responding to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill, which is likely to tabled in the State Assembly on February 6, said, "They are bringing the UCC Bill to the assembly. The rules manual is being neglected. The rights of the members are being attacked. They said that the discussion will begin after ending the Question Hour."
8: 53 IST, February 5th 2024
Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday felicitated the Indian Army contingents and bands for their performances in the Republic Day parade. The Best Army Contingent Award went to The Madras Regiment.
General Pande also felicitated the Best Marching Contingents adjudged by the Defence Ministry where the Judges' Award was won by The Sikh Regiment while The Rajputana Rifles won the Popular Choice (Online Poll) Award.
Major Srishti Khullar, contingent commander of the first ever all-women medical services contingent to march on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day was awarded the Chief Of Army Staff Commendation by General Manoj Pande today. The officer is an accomplished Ophthalmologist and a paratrooper.
8: 30 IST, February 5th 2024
The Samta Nagar police of Mumbai have arrested a school watchman for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl student at the school in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East. A case was registered under section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act against the accused and further legal action is being taken.
As per police, the accused took the girl to the washroom on the pretext of giving her a chocolate, where he sexually harassed her.
8: 01 IST, February 5th 2024
Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers and BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
7: 13 IST, February 5th 2024
Four flight trials of High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target-ABHYAS was successfully conducted from ITR, Chandipur. The trials were conducted between January 30th to February 2nd 2024. According to the officials, the trials were conducted with different mission objectives in a revised robust configuration using single booster.
6: 55 IST, February 5th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Parliament on Monday slammed Congress MP DK Suresh over his 'separate nation' remark.
5: 12 IST, February 5th 2024
Schools in Delhi to resume to their full normal timings from February 6th in wake of improved weather condition. The Directorate of Education of the Delhi government issued a notification stating, “In view of improved weather conditions, all schools in Delhi to resume their full normal timings from February 6th."
4: 46 IST, February 5th 2024
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday stated, "Swami Vivekanand proudly said to the people of the world - I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world universal acceptance and tolerance, which has taught the world not only the universal acceptance and tolerance but also belief that all the religions in the world are true. I am proud to belong to the nation which has sheltered all the persecuted religious persons and refugees. That is the country that we have inherited. Now, the situation has been turning in such a rapid manner that it has created apprehensions, fears among the minority population of our country."
4: 23 IST, February 5th 2024
Talking on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Monday stated, “Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Bengal a few days ago, had said that CAA will not just become a law, it will also be implemented. The government which can remove 370, can also implement CAA. If PM Modi is there then it is possible.”
4: 18 IST, February 5th 2024
Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Monday raised the issue of EVM again in the Rajya Sabha. He said, “We demand the Election Commission should bring the software into the public domain. This is my right as a voter. Election Commission is promoting EVM in the country. Either use ballot papers in elections or give VVPAT slips in our hand to be put in the voter box. The BJP cannot contest elections without religion.”
He even asserted, “PM Modi said during Karnataka elections, 'take Bajrangbali's name and vote'.”
3: 54 IST, February 5th 2024
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded to the notice served to him by the Crime Branch saying, “I felt very strange when the Crime Branch sent us a notice. When a youth joins the police, he does not think that he will be made to do drama. Even a police officer must be feeling bad.”
“Everyone knows who buys whom. There is only one party. Attempts were made to topple the government in places like Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan etc. One should work for the country and society. Government is being toppled using ED,” said Kejriwal.
3: 14 IST, February 5th 2024
Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi who has been imprisoned for more than a year due to the liquor policy issue, is permitted to see his sick wife and physicians once a week. The AAP leader received the respite on Monday from Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.
He was last given custody parole in November of last year to see his sick wife.
3: 10 IST, February 5th 2024
Ruckus erupts in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house during a special meeting of MCD for discussion on the Revised Budget Estimates 2023-24.
#WATCH | Ruckus erupts in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house during a special meeting of MCD for discussion on the Revised Budget Estimates 2023-24 pic.twitter.com/W96hlfjOah
— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024
2: 25 IST, February 5th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh V, and Ganesh Rajagopalan on phenomenal success at the Grammys.
"Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud. These achievements are a testament to the hard work you keep putting in..." tweets PM Modi.
2: 23 IST, February 5th 2024
After announcing the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2024-25, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that there has been an increase of 6.7 per cent as compared to previous state budgets and for the first time, more than two lakh crore has been kept for capital expenditure in the budget,
Addressing a press conference here today, CM Yogi said that this is a budget of Rs 7,36,437 crore. There has been an increase of 6.7 per cent compared to the earlier budgets. It also presents the achievements of the Double Engine Government dedicated to PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka prayas.'
1: 17 IST, February 5th 2024
Religious leaders representing various minority sections of the country reached Parliament today to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President & Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Parliament, they will also watch the proceedings of Parliament.
12: 43 IST, February 5th 2024
Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren addresses the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of CM Champai Soren's government today. He says, "...on the night of January 31, for the first time in the country, a CM was arrested...and I believe that Raj Bhavan was also involved in this incident."
12: 36 IST, February 5th 2024
The Congress government in Karnataka will stage a protest in New Delhi on February 7 against the central government's "injustice" to the state in releasing its share of central grants, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday.
12: 28 IST, February 5th 2024
A significant Gyanvapi hearing at the High Court is scheduled for tomorrow. The court will make a decision regarding how puja will be conducted in the Gyanvapi mosque basement. The Varanasi court had already approved the puja, which sparked heated protests from various religious groups, therefore the session is quite important. The fact that Hindu puja is permitted in the Gyanvapi basement, despite the government of Mulayam Singh Yadav having banned the practice thirty years prior, is a crucial factor in this debate. The High Court hearing may be a turning point in the long-running religious and cultural conflict around this issue. The verdict's aftermath may have a significant impact on future debates and laws pertaining to religious liberty and freedom in India.
11: 33 IST, February 5th 2024
AAP leader Sanjay Singh will not take oath today as the Rajya Sabha Chairman has refused to allow Sanjay Singh to take oath as an MP. The chairman said that the matter is currently with the privileges committee.
11: 30 IST, February 5th 2024
Congress legislators stage walkout protest & boycott over the Assam Governor speech on the first day of the budget session of Assam Legislative Assembly.
10: 57 IST, February 5th 2024
“There come junctures in the history of civilizations which shape the future for the coming centuries. There have been many such defining moments in the history of India too. This year, on January 22, the country witnessed a similar epochal moment. After waiting for centuries, Ram Lalla has now been enshrined in his grand temple in Ayodhya,” the President said in her address.
“This was a matter of aspirations and faith for crores of our countrymen and the resolution of this has been accomplished in a harmonious manner…For centuries, there was an aspiration to construct the Ram Mandir. Today it is a reality,” she added.
The references to the Ram Mandir received electrifying applause and chants of “Jai Shree Ram” from the members.
10: 52 IST, February 5th 2024
During his speech, Modi will probably list the achievements of his government and lay out the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections.
10: 39 IST, February 5th 2024
Delhi: AAP leader Manish Sisodia brought to the Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing on the Delhi Excise Policy Case.
8: 15 IST, February 5th 2024
BJP issues a three-line whip to all its MPs of Lok Sabha to be present in the house on February 5, 2024, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to The Motion of Thanks on Presidential Address delivered on 31st January 2024 in the Parliament.
8: 14 IST, February 5th 2024
The draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been approved by the Uttarakhand Cabinet. The administration is prepared to introduce the UCC Bill on Monday, coinciding with the start of the special four-day Assembly session. Uttarakhand would be the first state to embrace the UCC following independence once it is put into effect. Since the time of Portuguese rule, it has been in operation in Goa.
The UCC aims to bring personal laws of all religion under one umbrella. It proposes to introduce a legal mechanism through which there will be uniformity in marriage, divorce, land, inheritance, property, guardianship laws, etc in the country.
8: 10 IST, February 5th 2024
Several flights delayed and flight operations affected as a layer of fog grips the national capital.
Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport, shot at 6:35 AM
#WATCH | Delhi: Several flights delayed and flight operations affected as a layer of fog grips the national capital
Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport, shot at 6:35 AM pic.twitter.com/AWdxqHvO9X
— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024
“Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Punjab, HaryanaChandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh on 04th, light isolated rainfall on 05th February, 2024 and dry weather thereafter,” IMD predicted.
8: 01 IST, February 5th 2024
Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav is to introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 Bill in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.
7: 39 IST, February 5th 2024
Rajya Sabha MPs Ashok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar are to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Twenty-Eighth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels’ in the House today.
