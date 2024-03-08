Updated March 8th, 2024 at 08:41 IST
LIVE: ED Raids Residence of Partha Chatterjee's Close Aide Abdul Amim in Kolkata
8: 15 IST, March 8th 2024
Devotees across the country thronged temples to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday.
8: 14 IST, March 8th 2024
The deadline for the opening of Namma Metro’s Yellow Line has been extended due to necessary testing and approvals. The project was previously scheduled to open in July 2024. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) conducted trial runs on the Yellow Line (Bommasandra - RV Road) on March 7. In a major relief to commuters, the much-awaited Yellow Line, spanning 19 kilometres, will link RV Road with Bommasandra near Electronics City, a hub for IT giants Infosys and Biocon.
8: 38 IST, March 8th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at Partha Chatterjee's close aide Abdul Amim's Newtown residence in West Bengal. By profession, he is a high school teacher. Abdul Amim is also close to Prasanna Kumar Roy, who is accused of the SSC recruitment scam.
Published March 8th, 2024 at 08:17 IST
