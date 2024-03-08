×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

LIVE: ED Raids Residence of Partha Chatterjee's Close Aide Abdul Amim in Kolkata

Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Enforcement Directorate.
The Enforcement Directorate. | Image: PTI
Devotees Throng Temples to Offer Prayers on Occasion of Mahashivratri | WATCH
Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Yellow Line Launch Date Postponed, Trial Runs Begin | Check Details
ED Raids Partha Chatterjee's Close Aide Abdul Amim's Newtown Residence
  • Listen to this article
8: 15 IST, March 8th 2024

Devotees across the country thronged temples to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday.

8: 14 IST, March 8th 2024

The deadline for the opening of Namma Metro’s Yellow Line has been extended due to necessary testing and approvals. The project was previously scheduled to open in July 2024. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) conducted trial runs on the Yellow Line (Bommasandra - RV Road) on March 7. In a major relief to commuters, the much-awaited Yellow Line, spanning 19 kilometres, will link RV Road with Bommasandra near Electronics City, a hub for IT giants Infosys and Biocon.

8: 38 IST, March 8th 2024

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at Partha Chatterjee's close aide Abdul Amim's Newtown residence in West Bengal. By profession, he is a high school teacher. Abdul Amim is also close to Prasanna Kumar Roy, who is accused of the SSC recruitment scam. 
 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

