Prime Minister Narendra Modi from today will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar till March 6 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 110,600 crore.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal. The development works which will be inaugurated cover a wide range of sectors and will transform several lives."