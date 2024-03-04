Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 07:01 IST

India News LIVE: PM Modi on 3-Day Visit to Telangana, TN, Odisha, Bengal, Bihar From March 4 to 6

In today's news, PM Modi will embark on a 3-day visit five states to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 1,10,660cr. Check all the latest news live from India.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Image: PTI
PM to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 1,10,600 Crore in Telangana, Odisha, TN, Bengal and Bihar
6: 55 IST, March 4th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi from today will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar till March 6 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 110,600 crore.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal. The development works which will be inaugurated cover a wide range of sectors and will transform several lives."

 

 

