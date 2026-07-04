'Terrorist Crowned Shaheed, Maqbool Bhat Father Of Nation': What's So Controversial About The Book That Rocked J&K Govt

New Delhi: A major controversy has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after a book distributed to government school libraries under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme allegedly portrayed separatist leaders and militant figures as "great personalities" and "legends" of the Union Territory.

The book, titled Great Personalities and Legends of J&K (Series 4), was published by Obrai Books Service and edited by Hilal Ahmed and Santosh Meena.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Forum (JKPF), it was procured during the 2025-26 academic session and supplied to libraries in government and government-aided schools across Jammu and Kashmir.

Why Has the Book Sparked Outrage?

The JKPF has alleged that the publication contains chapters on separatist and militant figures, including Maqbool Bhat, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Alam Bhat, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Maulvi Mohammad Farooq, presenting them as "great personalities" while carrying content that it claims is anti-India and promotes separatist ideology.

Advertisement

The organisation questioned how such a publication was approved by the expert committee under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme and subsequently distributed to school libraries.

According to JKPF, one chapter refers to Maqbool Bhat as "Shaheed Maqbool Bhat," "Shaheed-e-Azam" and even "Father of the Nation." The organisation also alleged that the book praises his role in creating guerrilla cells and repeatedly refers to Jammu and Kashmir as "IOK" (Indian Occupied Kashmir), terminology that contradicts India's official position that the region is an integral part of the country.

Advertisement

The forum further claimed that the publication describes Masarat Alam Bhat as a stone-pelter from childhood and refers to the Indian Army and security forces as "occupational forces," language it alleges promotes separatist narratives.

‘Massive Blunder and Sin’: JKPF

Addressing the media, JKPF advocate Raghu Mehta alleged that including such content in a government-approved publication could influence young minds.

"The book glorifies individuals who spent their lives working against the Government of India and sought the merger of Kashmir with Pakistan. Presenting them as role models for students is a massive blunder and a sin against society," Mehta said.

The organisation demanded the immediate withdrawal of the books, a high-level inquiry into the approval and procurement process, and strict action against those responsible.

J&K Government Withdraws Books

Amid the controversy, the Samagra Shiksha Directorate ordered the immediate withdrawal of all 123 copies of the book from government school libraries across the Union Territory.

Authorities have also initiated action against officials involved in the approval, procurement, publication and circulation of the book, while proceedings have reportedly been launched against those responsible for its distribution.

'Never Heard of It': Omar Abdullah

Reacting to the controversy, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he had no prior knowledge of the publication.