India-Pakistan Border At J&K's Suchetgarh Sealed For Civilians Amid Rising Tensions

Suchetgarh: In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and left several injured, the Border Security Force (BSF), on Friday, suspended civilian access to the Octroi Post at Suchetgarh along the India- Pakistan border in Jammu, closing the area to the public as a security measure.
The scaling down of retreat ceremonies at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki, along with the ongoing ceremony at Suchetgarh, reflected India’s response to cross-border tensions with Pakistan in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.
GoI Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals
After the cowardly terror attack that left 26 people dead, including one foreign national, and injured several others, the Government of India issued a travel advisory on April 24, 2025, urging all Indian nationals in Pakistan to return immediately.
It also advised against travel to Pakistan due to ongoing escalating tensions.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday, announced the suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately, with all existing visas revoked from April 27, 2025, except for medical visas, which remain valid until April 29, 2025.
Pakistani Nations Directed To Leave India
Pakistani nationals in India were directed to leave before their visas expired under the new regulations. These measures, decided by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), reflect India’s diplomatic response to the attack, which has been linked to cross-border terrorism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi , addressing a rally in Madhubani, Bihar , condemned the attack, and vowed to pursue and punish the perpetrators and the ones backing them.
