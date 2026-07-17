India Responds To Sheikh Hasina's Extradition Request, Cites 'Legalities'

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that Bangladesh’s formal request for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is under active examination, with all legalities and judicial processes being thoroughly reviewed.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized, “We have received an extradition request. As we have said earlier, the request is under examination. It is being considered in accordance with the legalities and judicial processes involved.”

This measured response comes amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between India and Bangladesh, as Dhaka continues to press for Hasina’s return following her conviction in absentia. Jaiswal has reiterated on multiple occasions that India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion, and stability, while engaging constructively with all stakeholders.

Background: From Power to Exile

Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister, fled to India on August 5, 2024, after massive student-led protests against a controversial job quota system escalated into a broader anti-government movement. The unrest, often referred to as the “July Uprising” or “Student Revolution,” resulted in an estimated 1,400 deaths during a government crackdown. Protesters stormed her residence in Dhaka, forcing her resignation and prompting her flight via helicopter to India, where she has remained since.

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Hasina’s 15-year rule (her second stint as PM) ended amid accusations of authoritarianism, electoral irregularities, and excessive force against demonstrators. An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over, followed later by a new elected administration.

Hasina’s 15-year rule (her second stint as PM) ended amid accusations of authoritarianism, electoral irregularities, and excessive force against demonstrators. An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over, followed later by a new elected administration.

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The Extradition Requests and Legal Context

Bangladesh first sent a formal note verbale seeking Hasina’s extradition in December 2024. A fresh request followed the November 17, 2025, verdict by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), which sentenced Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death in absentia for crimes against humanity related to the 2024 crackdown.

Dhaka has reiterated the demand during high-level visits, including meetings involving Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The requests invoke the 2013 India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty.

India’s position centers on due process. MEA statements highlight that any decision will follow established judicial and internal legal reviews rather than immediate political action. Experts note that the treaty includes exceptions, particularly for offences of a “political character” (under Article 6), which could apply given the context of protests and governance. Extradition in such cases typically involves Indian courts assessing evidence, fairness of proceedings, and dual criminality.

Hasina has denied the charges, describing the tribunal process as politically motivated, and has expressed willingness to return and face justice on her own terms in some recent statements.

India's Diplomatic Balancing Act

India has walked a careful line, acknowledging the requests without committing to outcomes while stressing constructive bilateral ties. Relations between the neighbors have faced strains post-2024, including issues related to minorities and political transitions, but both sides continue dialogue on trade, security, and regional cooperation.