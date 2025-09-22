India-Russia Defence Partnership Gets A Push: Final S-400 Units to Arrive in 2026

The Russian S-400 system is one of the most advanced anti-aircraft systems in the world. | Image: Reuters File

New Delhi: India will receive the remaining two squadrons of the advanced S-400 Triumf air defence system from Russia in 2026, marking a significant step forward in the countries’ long-standing defence cooperation. The systems, which proved their effectiveness during Operation Sindoor in May, will complete the five-squadron deal signed in 2018.

The delivery schedule had been disrupted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, leading to a delay of nearly three years. The issue was discussed prominently when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers’ gathering in China earlier this year. Singh later described the talks as “insightful” and reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to deepening strategic defence ties with Moscow.

Valued at $5.43 billion (about Rs 40,000 crore), the agreement originally envisaged delivery of all five squadrons by the end of 2023. Each squadron consists of two missile batteries and 128 interceptor missiles, covering ranges from 120 km up to 380 km. The package also includes state-of-the-art radars and transporter-erector launchers designed for diverse terrains.