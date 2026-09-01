India's Plastic Waste Hits 4 Million Tonnes, Only 60% Collected; Govt Bets On Tech, Traceability And EPR To Build Atmanirbhar Recycling Economy

Mumbai: India is facing a massive plastic waste crisis, generating over 3.5 to 4 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, much of which ends up choking drains, polluting rivers like Yamuna and Ganga, littering cities and entering oceans as microplastics.

The experts suggested that single-use plastics from packaging, e-commerce and food delivery have exploded with urbanization, while only about 50% to 60% is formally collected and even less is properly recycled. The result is urban flooding during monsoons, soil and groundwater contamination, health risks for citizens and waste pickers, and a growing threat to marine life and agriculture.

It is because of the growing plastic waste crisis that plastic recycling becomes a necessity for India, not just an option. The recycling process converts waste plastic into reusable granules, fibres, construction material and new packaging through segregation, cleaning, shredding and remanufacturing. In India, where over 4 million waste pickers and a fast-growing consumption economy exist, recycling offers a circular economy model that saves energy, cuts carbon emissions by reducing the need for virgin plastic, prevents landfill overflow and creates green jobs.

The experts stressed that at a time when India's plastic consumption is expected to double in the next decade, effective recycling is vital to achieve ‘Swachh Bharat’ goals, meet climate commitments and protect public health.

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The effort is being backed by major policy push and innovation under the Narendra Modi government. The Plastic Waste Management Rules amended in 2022 banned 19 single-use plastic items and enforced Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), making companies accountable for collecting and recycling their plastic footprint. The government is also promoting the India Plastics Pact, waste-to-road technology where plastic is used in national highways, and startups converting PET bottles into fabric and multi-layer plastic into building blocks.

The waste management industry leaders emphasised that India's transition from a linear waste economy to a technology-led circular model will no longer be defined by volumes alone. The focus is now shifting to feedstock quality, material purity, advanced traceability and resilient collection networks. Now, as domestic demand for recycled polymers, critical minerals and secondary metals rises sharply, the country is being urged to build certified recycling capacity and close supply-chain gaps to cut import dependence and secure resource self-reliance.

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The new direction was outlined at the joint opening of the Plastics Recycling Show India (PRS India) 2026 and the Bharat Recycling Show (BRS) 2026, organised by Media Fusion and Crain Communications. The 3-day co-located exposition commenced on August 31 in Mumbai and will run through September 2.

The experts noted that as demand for FMCG-grade recycled polymers and secondary metals accelerates, scaling quality and traceability will be crucial for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. India’s copper demand, currently around 1.9 million tonnes, is projected to climb to about 3.2 million tonnes by 2030, with scrap already meeting nearly 38% of present consumption, underlining the strategic importance of secondary metals alongside battery and plastic recycling.

Technology Transforming Plastic Recycling

Speaking at the event, Director General of the Association of Plastic Recyclers, Shailendra Singh, said that India’s plastic recycling ecosystem has seen a remarkable transformation in the past decade, supported by stronger regulations such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and recycled-content mandates, higher investments and adoption of world-class technologies. He stated that the market is expected to grow at 9–11% CAGR over the next 5 to 10 years, driven by rising demand for recycled plastics.

However, he cautioned that collection, source segregation and integration of the informal sector into the formal economy remain critical challenges. He added that design for recycling is emerging as a vital development that can fundamentally improve packaging recyclability.

Taher Patrawala, Managing Director of Media Fusion, emphasised that the co-location of the show marks an important step towards unifying India’s fragmented resource recovery ecosystem. He said that as regulatory frameworks evolve and industries face mounting pressure to adopt sustainable practices, BRS and PRS India provide the precise platform needed to bridge technology gaps, unlock investments and strengthen cross-sector partnerships, with the objective of catalysing India’s transition from linear waste management to a high-value, technology-driven circular economy.