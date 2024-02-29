Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

India Shining: Out of 821 Million Internet Users, 53 Per Cent In Villages

The rural India has asserted its dominance, boasting 442 million active internet users last year, outpacing urban internet users at 378 million.

Nandini Verma
Using smartphone
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India's digital landscape continues to evolve, with a staggering total of 821 million internet users, 53% of whom hail from rural areas. These revelations stem from a collaborative report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and marketing data firm Kantar. Significantly, the report unveils that rural India boasts 442 million active internet users, surpassing the urban counterpart of 378 million. This data underscores a remarkable shift in internet adoption trends, spotlighting rural India's extraordinary growth rate of 78% over the past year.

In 2023, India witnessed a significant increase in internet users, with the number rising to 821 million compared to 759 million in the previous year. Rural areas experienced an impressive growth rate of 78% over the past year, with shared device usage for internet access being more prevalent there than in urban settings.

Advertisement

Another noteworthy trend highlighted in the report is the increasing preference for accessing internet content in Indic languages, with 57% of internet users in urban India showing a preference for Indic language content.

90% of internet users spend an average of 1.5 hours online daily

The report highlighted that 90% of internet users access the internet daily, spending an average of 1.5 hours online. While activities such as e-commerce, digital payments, and online learning are more common in urban areas, activities like over-the-top (OTT) content consumption, communication, social media engagement, and online gaming are becoming increasingly popular in rural regions.

Interestingly, the report noted that only 26% of Indians opt for cash on delivery while shopping online, with the majority preferring digital modes of payment. However, nearly 71% of digital payment users reside in urban areas.

Advertisement

One of the standout findings of the report was that 86% of internet users, totaling 707 million people, have subscribed to OTT audio and video services, making it the top internet use case in the country. Additionally, around 76% of users utilize the internet for communication purposes, 70% for social media engagement, and 53% for online gaming.

Furthermore, the report highlighted the surge in the adoption of digital entertainment services, driven by non-traditional devices such as smart TVs, smart speakers, Firestick, and Chromecast. The rise of these devices has seen a remarkable growth of 58% across the country between 2021 and 2023.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

23 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

25 minutes ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

29 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

30 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

31 minutes ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

12 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

13 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

13 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

17 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

21 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

21 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 90 percent of Himalayan Region at Risk of Year-Long Drought

    Science13 minutes ago

  2. Farmers Found Crocodile Roaming in Farmland In Nalgonda

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: CID To Take Over Probe Into Cases Against Shahjahan

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. India Shining: Out of 821 million internet users, 53% in villages

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Government sets wheat procurement target of 30-32 million tonnes

    Economy News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo