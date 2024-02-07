Updated February 6th, 2024 at 22:58 IST
India to Fence Entire 1643-Kilometre Indo-Myanmar Border: Amit Shah
A 10-kilometre stretch in Moreh, Manipur, has already been fenced, with two pilot projects underway in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
New Delhi: India is going forward with the decision to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometre-long Indo-Myanmar border, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah said via a post on X.
“To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved," Shah added in his statement.
Further, as per prior reports, a 10-kilometre stretch in Moreh, Manipur, has already been fenced, with two pilot projects underway in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, each covering 1 km.
Additionally, approval has also been granted for fence works covering approximately 20 km in Manipur, set to commence soon. Shah, along with his statement, added that this move is to build ‘impenetrable borders’.
Published February 6th, 2024 at 18:54 IST
