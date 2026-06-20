India to Host BRICS NSA Meet: Ajit Doval to Chair Talks on Global Security Threats and Tech Risks
India will host the BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting on June 22-23. Chaired by Ajit Doval, the summit will focus on emerging technology risks, counter-terrorism, and non-traditional global security threats.
- India News
- 2 min read
India is set to host the BRICS National Security Advisers' (NSA) meeting on June 22-23, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval chairing the high-level discussions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.
The upcoming conference will bring together National Security Advisers and heads of delegation from BRICS member nations. Under the overarching theme, "Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today," the leaders aim to address pressing global vulnerabilities.
High-Tech Threats and Counter-Terrorism on the Agenda
During the two-day event, participants are expected to exchange views on the rapidly evolving nature of global security threats. A major focus of the dialogue will be the growing impact of emerging technologies on both national and international security.
According to the MEA, the delegates will also review the outcomes of recent BRICS Joint Working Group meetings. These discussions will specifically look into counter-terrorism strategies and the security implications of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).
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India Steps Into BRICS Chairship for the Fourth Time
This crucial gathering takes place as India assumes the BRICS Chairship for the fourth time, following its previous tenures in 2012, 2016, and 2021. New Delhi's presidency in 2026 is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." This approach reflects the people-centric and humanity-first vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.
Key Bilateral Talks on the Sidelines
China will be represented at the meeting by its Foreign Minister, who also functions as the nation's NSA. His visit comes amid ongoing efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to normalize bilateral ties.
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On the sidelines of the main event, Wang and Doval are expected to hold bilateral talks. The Chinese leader is also slated to meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss regional and bilateral cooperation.
What is BRICS?
BRICS is an intergovernmental organization and a vital geopolitical forum comprising 11 major emerging markets:
- Brazil
- Russia
- India
- China
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Iran
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Indonesia
The grouping serves as a primary platform to foster multilateral cooperation, reshape the global financial architecture, and amplify the voices of the Global South on issues ranging from governance and economic development to regional security.
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