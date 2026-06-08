India Urges Citizens to Leave Iran and Avoid Travel as West Asia War Escalates

New Delhi: Indian Embassy of Tehran on Monday reiterated its advisory for Iran amid rapidly escalating tensions in West Asia, urging Indian nationals to avoid all travel to the country and asking those currently there to leave through available means of transport.

The fresh advisory came as hostilities between Iran and Israel intensified, with reports of explosions across multiple Iranian cities and renewed missile exchanges threatening to destabilise the fragile ceasefire that had been in place since early April.

In an advisory issued on June 8, the Embassy of India in Tehran said it was reiterating its earlier warning due to the “latest developments in the region.”

“In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran,” the advisory stated.

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The embassy further advised Indian citizens presently in Iran to “exit the country by available means of transport,” signalling growing concern over the deteriorating security situation.

Explosions reported across Iranian cities

Iranian state television reported sounds of explosions in several cities including Isfahan, Tabriz, Karaj and Tehran, though officials did not immediately elaborate on the cause or extent of the incidents.

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The developments came shortly after Iran launched missiles at Israel in the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire took effect earlier this year, raising fears of renewed large-scale conflict in the region.

Iran’s state broadcaster confirmed the launches, while Tehran reportedly shut its western airspace in anticipation of possible retaliatory strikes.

Tehran said the missile launches followed Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs earlier in the day, despite reported diplomatic efforts by Washington to de-escalate the situation.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard issued a stern warning, saying any repeated aggression would trigger broader retaliation.

“Should these acts of aggression be repeated, the responses will be broader in scope and will encompass all American and Zionist targets throughout the region,” the force said in a statement, referring to attacks in Lebanon and incidents around the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel says missiles intercepted, warns of response

Air raid sirens sounded across several parts of Israel, sending millions into shelters. Israel’s military said it intercepted the incoming missiles, while residents in northern areas reported hearing multiple explosions.

Israeli military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin described Iran’s action as a “grave mistake”, while military chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the country would “strike the enemy with determination as soon as the order is given.”

Ceasefire fears grow amid widening conflict

The latest exchange has renewed concerns over the collapse of the ceasefire framework established in early April and threatens ongoing diplomatic mediation efforts.

Israel’s military operations in southern Lebanon and its movement into areas not held for decades have already raised concerns over a widening regional campaign.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reportedly urged restraint, with Israeli public broadcaster Kan quoting him as saying he did not believe Israel needed to respond further.