New Delhi: Very dense fog was reported from isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West U.P and northwest M.P on Thursday, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). In Delhi, passengers faced difficulty at New Delhi Railway station today morning as several trains were delayed and 18 trains were cancelled due to cold wave. People take shelter in night shelter homes as the coldwave continues in the national capital. Passengers faced trouble today as well after several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.



January 18: Weather Updates



Visibility affected as a layer of dense fog covers the city amid the cold wave. According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Amritsar would be 4°C and the maximum would be 14°C.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Visibility affected as a layer of dense fog covers the city amid the cold wave.



According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Amritsar would be 4°C and the maximum would be 14°C.



(Visuals shot at 8.30 am) pic.twitter.com/slEmIdB5q8 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

Visibility in Assam's Guwahati was affected due to the prevailing cold wave. According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Guwahati would be 13°C and the maximum would be 23°C.

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: Visibility affected as a layer of dense fog covers the city amid the cold wave.



According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Guwahati would be 13°C and the maximum would be 23°C.



(Visuals shot at 8.30 am) pic.twitter.com/FYY570OLEh — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid the fog. pic.twitter.com/MIpUhbU1lC — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi | Passengers await the movement of their scheduled flights as several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.



(Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport.) pic.twitter.com/li8Slv4nEu — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

Moderate fog was reported from isolated pockets of East U.P and Tripura and shallow fog was observed in isolated pockets of Chandigarh, northwest Rajasthan and Bihar around midnight, according to IMD.

Zero visibility was reported from Punjab's Patiala, Ambala and Palam at around midnight, as per IMC updates. Bareilly, located in West U.P., also experienced zero visibility.