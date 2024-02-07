Updated January 18th, 2024 at 09:56 IST
India Weather Updates: Dense Fog Grips North India, Delhi Reels Under Cold Wave
Passengers faced difficulty today as well after several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Very dense fog was reported from isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West U.P and northwest M.P on Thursday, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). In Delhi, passengers faced difficulty at New Delhi Railway station today morning as several trains were delayed and 18 trains were cancelled due to cold wave. People take shelter in night shelter homes as the coldwave continues in the national capital. Passengers faced trouble today as well after several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.
January 18: Weather Updates
Visibility affected as a layer of dense fog covers the city amid the cold wave. According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Amritsar would be 4°C and the maximum would be 14°C.
Visibility in Assam's Guwahati was affected due to the prevailing cold wave. According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Guwahati would be 13°C and the maximum would be 23°C.
scsc
Moderate fog was reported from isolated pockets of East U.P and Tripura and shallow fog was observed in isolated pockets of Chandigarh, northwest Rajasthan and Bihar around midnight, according to IMD.
Advertisement
Zero visibility was reported from Punjab's Patiala, Ambala and Palam at around midnight, as per IMC updates. Bareilly, located in West U.P., also experienced zero visibility.
Advertisement
Published January 18th, 2024 at 07:20 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.