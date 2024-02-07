Advertisement

New Delhi: India will be in the world's top three economies, in my third term, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to ‘Motion of Thanks’ amid thunderous applause. “On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee,” “The third term of our government is not far now, 100-125 days maximum,” he added.

Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi alleged that they have even “lost the courage to contest elections.”

Advertisement

PM Narendra Modi said, "I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation."

PM Modi's Last Lok Sabha Speech Before General Elections: Big Takeaways

Referring to the rift in the INDI alliance, PM said that alliance ka hi alignment bigad gaya.

Congress' mindset is that it has never trusted the capability of the country. It considered itself rulers and the public as someone lesser, someone smaller..." He reads out a statement of the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru, "...It means that Nehru ji thought that Indians are lazy and less intelligent." He also reads out a statement of former PM later Indira Gandhi; "...Looking at the people in Congress today, it seems that Indira ji could not assess the people of the country correctly but assessed Congress absolutely correctly..."

Advertisement

Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai (In the pursuit of repeatedly launching the same product, the Congress party has now reached the point of facing a shut shop), said PM.

Referring to 2014 interim Budget, PM said, “India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy and yet they (Congress) are silent...They had even lost the ability to dream...It is Modi’s guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power...”

Advertisement

They (Opposition) failed to fulfil their responsibility as the opposition...I have always said that the country needs a good opposition.

I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation.

Advertisement

“On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee”, said PM.

"We built 4 crore houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we built 80 lakh pucca houses. Had these been built at the speed of Congress...it would have taken 100 years to do this work. Five generations would have passed by then."

Advertisement

This 75th Republic Day , the New Parliament, Sengol - all this was very impressive. We will always remember this: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha during the reply to the President's address.

When the President came to this new Parliament building to address all of us and the pride and honour with which Sengol led the entire procession - we were walking behind it. When we become a witness to the reflection of that holy moment of India's independence in this new tradition in the new Parliament building, the honour of democracy rises.