Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

India Will Have Own Space Station by 2035, Will Send Man to Moon by 2040: PM Modi

Prime Minister outlined the future of India’s space exploration endeavours as he was presented a comprehensive overview of the Gaganyaan mission.

Digital Desk
PM Modi gaganyaan mission
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and progress of the Gaganyaan Mission. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chairing a high-level meeting on the progress of India’s Gaganyaan Mission on Tuesday, said that India will have its own space station by 2035, and aims to send man to moon by 2040.

Prime Minister outlined the future of India’s space exploration endeavours as he was presented a comprehensive overview of the Gaganyaan mission by the Department of Space. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ISRO chairman have already said that by 2040 we should have an Indian astronaut on the moon and also to have our space station by 2035. These are very ambitious plans that ISRO has taken up and we are working towards that,” Project Director of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, P Veeramuthuvel told PTI.

Advertisement

Indian Space Research Organisation [ISRO] told Prime Minister that around 20 major tests as well as three uncrewed missions of Human Rated Launch Vehicle are lined up for ISRO. The space agency informed that the first demonstration flight of the Crew Escape System Test Vehicle is scheduled for October 21.

Prime Minister Modi said that India is working to achieve its ambitious space plans of constructing its own space station by the year 2035, and send an Indian astronaut to the moon by 2040. ISRO has been making strides and progressing on the work to be done to achieve that feat, Veeramuthuvel said.

The latter commented on ISRO’s success in bringing the Propulsion Module (PM) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to Earth’s orbit, saying that “as far as Chandrayaan-3 is concerned, the lander and rover mission successfully completed one lunar day.” He added, "We successfully completed the hop-on experiment wherein we used the same engine that we used for landing and again operated the payload for one earth day.” 

Advertisement

The propulsion module that orbited around the moon has successfully completed all the missions, said Veeramuthuvel. “We brought the propulsion module back to earth’s orbit because we got some propellent available in the propulsion module and demonstrated (our capability) by successfully bringing it from moon’s orbit to earth’s orbit,” he furthermore added.

Prime Minister bestowed  'astronaut wings' to the four astronauts for the Gaganyaan Mission at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near the Kerala state capital as he announced the launch of PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and 'Trisonic Wind Tunnel' at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

15 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

19 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

21 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

21 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

21 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

21 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

21 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

21 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

21 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

21 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Reveals Names of 4 Indian Astronauts Picked For Gaganyaan Mission

    Science10 minutes ago

  2. Is Brown Rice A Healthy Substitute Of White Rice? Let's Find Out

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  3. Puma forecasts challenges amid currency pressure

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Siddaramaiah Thanks Somasekhar; RLD MLAs Vote for BJP's Sanjay Seth

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Mission

    Videos13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo