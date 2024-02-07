English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 23:02 IST

PM Rallies For 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' on 75th Anniversary of Constitution

Reflecting on past parliamentary norms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented the shift in political support towards those violating assembly rules.

Isha Bhandari
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In his virtual address to the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes and highlighted the significance of this year's gathering following the 75th Republic Day of India. Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, he paid tribute to the members of the Constituent Assembly.

"Best wishes to all of you for the All India Presiding Officers Conference. This time this conference is even more special, this conference is taking place immediately after the 75th Republic Day of India. Our Constitution came into force 75 years ago on 26th January, that is, the Constitution is also completing 75 years. I respectfully salute all the members of the Constituent Assembly on behalf of the countrymen,” PM Modi stated. 

PM Modi Stresses on Importance of Positive Behavior Among Representatives 

Addressing the assembly's productivity, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of positive behavior among representatives. 

He underscored the need for a constructive environment inside the assembly, expressing optimism that suggestions from the conference would contribute significantly.

PM Modi Laments Shift in Political Support 

Reflecting on past parliamentary norms, PM Modi lamented the shift in political support towards those violating assembly rules. 

PM Modi called for discussions on maintaining the sanctity of the assembly, expressing concern about the glorification of corrupt politicians, even those punished by courts.

PM Modi Advocates for Increased Women and Youth Participation in Legislative Processes 

PM Modi advocated for increased women and youth participation in legislative processes. 

“India Will Progress Only When States Will Prosper,” he said. 

PM Modi further highlighted legislative advancements, including the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam last year. 

The Prime Minister also recalled his previous call for "One Nation, One Legislative Platform" in 2021, emphasizing the importance of a unified legislative approach for the nation's progress.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

