Indian Army Opens Fire as Pakistani Drone Crosses Line of Control in Poonch

Indian Army troops opened fire at a Pakistani drone after it crossed into Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday. The drone was detected over forward Indian positions in the Balakote area of the Mendhar sector late on Monday night, which prompted an immediate response from troops stationed along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to officials, soldiers fired around nine rounds at the unmanned aerial vehicle. However, the drone was flying at a significant altitude and could not be brought down. After hovering over Indian positions for a brief period, it reportedly returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Massive Search Operation Conducted in Border Area

Following the drone intrusion, security agencies launched a large-scale search operation on Tuesday morning to determine whether the drone had dropped any payload during its flight over the sensitive border region. Security personnel carried out extensive ground searches across the area for several hours. Despite thorough checks, officials said no suspicious material or airdropped object was recovered from the site.

Recent Drone Recovery in Kathua Raises Security Concerns

The latest incident comes just weeks after another drone-related development in Jammu and Kashmir. On May 26, authorities recovered a drone from the Hatli belt near Govindsar railway station road in Kathua district.

Advertisement

Confirming the recovery, Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Kesar had said, "We had received information that a drone had been spotted under the jurisdiction of Hatli police station. Immediately, our team reached the spot and seized the drone." An investigation was subsequently launched to determine the drone's origin and purpose.

"A thorough verification was carried out to ascertain whether anything related to such an object is present in the surrounding area," he added. Kesar had also stated that security agencies were maintaining a heightened state of alert ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and were working to gather every possible lead connected to the incident.

Advertisement

Violence Erupts in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

Meanwhile, Pakistan's human rights body has expressed concern over escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Monday said it was "deeply alarmed" by the continuing violence in the region. The commission also raised objections to the decision of the regional administration to ban the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) under anti-terrorism laws. Authorities formally outlawed the organisation on Friday, citing concerns related to law and order.

Why Drone Intrusions Remain a Major Security Challenge Along the LoC

The incident has once again highlighted the challenges posed by drone activity along the LoC, where security agencies remain vigilant against possible attempts involving surveillance, smuggling, or the transportation of arms and narcotics.

Security experts have repeatedly warned that drone activity along the India-Pakistan border poses a serious challenge due to its potential use for reconnaissance, cross-border smuggling, and the delivery of weapons or explosives. Over the past few years, security agencies have strengthened surveillance systems and anti-drone measures across sensitive sectors in Jammu and Kashmir to counter emerging threats.

