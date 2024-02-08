English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Indian Army unit showcases prowess in mountains during avalanche rescue ops | Watch

The Indian Army unit carried out multiple exercises in the Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

Avalanche
The Indian Army's Avalanche Rescue Team. | Image:ANI
The Indian Army, on Saturday, displayed its resilience and expertise during avalanche rescue operations in high snow levels and inclement weather conditions in the Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. 

#WATCH | Indian Army unit deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gulmarg Sector of the Baramulla district of North Kashmir showcased their prowess in avalanche rescue operations and domination of the area during the winter snow season. pic.twitter.com/DRasp6W6JU

— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

The Army unit, accompanied by avalanche dogs adept at locating buried individuals under snow, carried out the exercises such as navigating treacherous snow-covered landscapes, pinpointing and rescuing trapped individuals and performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). 

The Avalanche Rescue Team in action. Image: ANI

With assistance of the canines, the Avalanche Rescue Team showcased a streamlined casualty evacuation process, ensuring that any injured personnel are rapidly and safely transported to the nearest available medical facilities.

The Avalanche Rescue Team in action. Image: ANI

"This comprehensive approach not only reinforces the unit's commitment to the safety and well-being of its personnel but also highlights their proficiency in handling complex scenarios, particularly in the unforgiving winter conditions of the LoC," an official statement said.  

 

 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

