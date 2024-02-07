The ICG ship quickly initiated the rescue mission, which lasted about three hours. | Image: ANI

Mumbai: An Indian Coast Guard ship (C439) successfully saved a man who had fallen into the sea from a private vessel off the Mumbai coast on the night of Saturday. The man rescued was aboard the private yacht McGregor 6 when the incident occurred.

Responding immediately to the distress call, the ICG ship quickly initiated the rescue mission, which lasted about three hours.

"The Indian Coast Guard ship saved a precious life in the dark hours. In a swift operation conducted on the night of February 3, 24, ICG ship C439 saved a man who had fallen into the sea off Mumbai from private yacht McGregor 6. The ICG ship responded to the call quickly. The rescue operation lasted three hours," an ICG spokesman said. 'The person is now stable & healthy', ICG added in their statement.