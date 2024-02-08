Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Indian martial arts maestro Sidhu Kshetri breaks record with 55-hour punching | WATCH

Kshetri's extraordinary achievement saw him relentlessly throwing punches for an astonishing 55 hours and 15 minutes, surpassing the previous record, read more

Rishi Shukla
Indian martial arts maestro Sidhu Kshetri breaks world record
Indian martial arts maestro Sidhu Kshetri breaks world record | Image:Faceook/Sidhu Kshetri
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a jaw-dropping display of strength, stamina, and sheer determination, 42-year-old Indian martial artist, Sidhu Kshetri, has officially entered the prestigious Guinness World Records for the longest marathon punching a punching bag. Kshetri's extraordinary achievement saw him relentlessly throwing punches for an astonishing 55 hours and 15 minutes, surpassing the previous record by a mere 5 minutes.

Sidhu Kshetri, no stranger to breaking records, has a rich history with Guinness World Records. In 2013, he set the record for the most martial arts kicks in three minutes using one leg (620), and in 2011, he achieved the most martial arts kicks in one minute using a single leg (168). With a martial arts journey spanning 25 years, Kshetri's passion for his craft and his country has been a driving force behind his record-breaking pursuits.

The Grueling Challenge

To secure his place in the record books, Kshetri had to adhere to strict Guinness World Records rules. He maintained an incredible pace, throwing at least one punch every 2 seconds throughout the marathon. While granted a 5-minute break every hour, these breaks could be accumulated for longer rest periods. This allowed Kshetri strategic moments of respite while ensuring the majority of the time was spent relentlessly delivering punches.

The Mental and Physical Toll

As Kshetri recounted his experience, he shared that the pain started to set in around the 20-hour mark. Undeterred, he relied on his mental strength, viewing the challenge as a test of his limits. "I believed that if I stayed emotionally strong, I could endure the pain," he revealed. This unwavering mindset, combined with his exceptional physical prowess, propelled him through the demanding 55-hour marathon.

A Contribution to Country and Legacy

In a statement to Guinness World Records, Kshetri expressed his deep commitment to contributing to his country through his martial arts endeavors. His latest record-breaking feat not only adds to his personal legacy but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring martial artists worldwide.

Sidhu Kshetri's remarkable achievement serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of individuals dedicated to pushing the boundaries of human capability. As he looks to the future, it remains to be seen what new challenges and records this extraordinary martial artist will conquer next.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

