Advertisement

The skies above Kartavya Path transformed into a spectacle of breathtaking aerobatics as 54 aircraft, including three from the French Air and Space Force, delivered a grand salute during the 75th Republic Day ceremony on Friday.

Capturing the attention of spectators, the aerial contingent roared through the sky, treating onlookers to a display of skillful midair acrobatics.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

#WATCH | Aerial shots taken specially from Prachand that is taking part in the fly past over Kartavya Path, during #RepublicDay2024 celebrations here. pic.twitter.com/AINN2Bm2D0 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

The impressive flypast commenced with the 'Prachand' formation, featuring one LCH in the lead flanked by two Apache helicopters and two ALH Mk-IV in echelon, flying in a striking 'Arrow Formation' with five aircraft.

Following this, the 'Tangail' formation took flight, led by one Dakota accompanied by two Dornier aircraft in echelon, soaring in a 'Vic' formation. The 'Arjan' formation followed, with one C-295 aircraft in lead and two C-130J aircraft in echelon flying in 'Vic' formation. The 'Netra' formation comprised one AEW&C aircraft and two Su-30 aircraft, executing an echelon flying formation.

Advertisement

#WATCH | One LCH ac in lead and two Apache Helicopters and two Mk-IV ac in echelon fly in five ac 'Arrow Formation' over Kartavya Path.#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/GhiDEaAWqt — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Continuing the breathtaking display, the 'Varuna' formation featured one P-8I aircraft and two Su-30 aircraft in echelon, captivating onlookers in a 'Vic' formation. The 'Bheem' formation unfolded with a C-17 aircraft accompanied by two Su-30 aircraft, streaming fuel in echelon, flying past in a mesmerizing 'Vic' formation.

Advertisement

The spectacle continued with four Tejas aircraft in a 'Diamond' formation, creating a visual treat for the audience. The 'Amrit' formation followed, presenting six Jaguar aircraft in an 'Arrow-head' formation, soaring over the water channel north of Kartavya Path.

The climax of the flypast featured the 'Vajraang' formation, boasting six Rafale aircraft flying in a 'Marut' formation, marking a powerful and awe-inspiring conclusion to the aerial display.





Advertisement

#WATCH | Six Rafale aircraft fly over Kartavya Path in 'Marut' formation during #RepublicDay2024 celebrations. pic.twitter.com/iBwwxWnfpm — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

The grand event also witnessed three Su-30 Mk-I aircraft in the 'Trishul' formation, flying at an impressive 900 kmph over the water channel north of Kartavya Path, alongside the IAF Marching Contingent. Approaching the dais, the formation executed a Trishul manoeuvre, leaving the audience in awe.

Advertisement

The spectacle continued with one Rafale aircraft flying at 900 kmph behind the 'Trishul' formation, performing a Vertical Charlie and executing multiple turns as it approached the dais.

The flypast also featured two Rafale fighter jets and one Airbus A330 Multi Role Transport Tanker (MRTT) from the French Air and Space Force, contributing to the grandeur of the Republic Day celebrations.

Advertisement

The Indian pilots, with their precision and expertise, truly bewitched the spectators, making the Republic Day flypast a memorable and exhilarating experience.