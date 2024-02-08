English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Railways Exclusive Report: Over 1.5 Crore People Chose Vande Bharat With Youths Preferring It Most

The comfort, speed, safety, and security of the Vande Bharat Express Trains have also drawn the admiration of female passengers

Pritam Saha
Vande Bharat Express Train
Vande Bharat Express Train | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Indian Railway passengers across the nation have a strong desire for speed, comfort, and time-saving. Indian Railways' Vande Bharat Express trains have emerged as the most popular mode of transportation in response to passenger desire. The Ministry of Railways posted passenger data on X, formerly Twitter, and it indicates that 1.61 crore people choose Vande Bharat as their trip companion. Additionally, Vande Bharat Express made 16,521 total trips. 

Most Popular Among Youngsters

Data on passengers travelling on Vande Bharat in the East Coast Region shows that, on average, 47.6% of all passengers are young people and members of the working class who are between the ages of 25 and 50. They also favor Vande Bharat Express over other modes of transportation. When it comes to people traveling in Vande Bharat between Puri-Howrah and Puri-Rourkela, this age group has risen to the top. The comfort, speed, safety, and security of the Vande Bharat Express have also drawn the admiration of female passengers in the East Coast region. Based on available data, women make up over 40% of all travelers.

Airlines Fare Affected

Airlines fares on these routes have dropped by 20–30% from April, according to reports, following the introduction of Vande Bharat on the Chennai–Bangalore, Thiruvananathapuram–Kasargod, Mumbai–Pune, Jamnagar–Ahmedabad, and Delhi–Jaipur routes in recent months. In comparison to the airfares on these routes prior to the launch of Vande Bharat Express, the impact has led to a notable decrease in airfares on these routes.

Vande Bharat is preferred by passengers over independent travel in their own cars. For instance, it takes 7 hours 45 minutes to go from Puri to Rourkela by train on the Vande Bharat, 10 hours 45 minutes to travel by road, and approximately 12 hours to travel using the fastest route, Tapaswini Express. The most sought-after train now operating in India is the Vande Bharat. It is easy to notice the Vande Bharat craze on social media, as individuals share photos and videos of themselves with this new Indian Railways train.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

