NEW DELHI: According to a statement made by the Indian Railways, the national transporter has equipped as many as 597 railway stations with either lifts or escalators as part of its ongoing efforts to make the facilities more accesible to individuals with disabilities. As part of the government's ‘Sugamya Bharat Mission’, the Railways equipped 372 stations with 1,287 escalators and 497 stations with 1,292 lifts as of December last year.

Data provided by the Railways shows that till December 2014, there were 143 escalators and 97 lifts available across various stations. Between 2014 and 2023, 1,114 escalators and 1,195 elevators were installed. During 2023 alone, 128 escalators and 227 lifts were installed at various railway stations.

According to a PTI report, disability activists have called on the Indian Railways to prioritise the installation of elevators over escalators as they are more convenient for those with locomotive disabilities.

"The Indian Railways has failed to comprehend that escalators are not suitable means of egress for passengers with locomotor disabilities and senior citizens. Despite our representations, escalators are mistakenly prioritised over elevators," Dr Satendra Singh, Director Professor at the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital was quoted as saying in the PTI report.