Indian Railways Post Dreamlike View Of Kalka Railway Station, Shimla | WATCH | Image: Ministry of railways

In a mesmerizing display of natural beauty, the Kalka-Shimla Heritage Railway treated viewers to a surreal panorama as it passes through the snow-clad Shimla Station in Himachal Pradesh.

A captivating video capturing this dreamlike scene was shared by Ministry of Railways on social media today, quickly gaining popularity with over 17K views.

The video showcases the Kalka-Shimla Heritage Railway gracefully navigating through the scenic beauty of Shimla Station, blanketed in pristine snow.

Watch Video:

Treading along the snow-clad Shimla Station, Himachal Pradesh, the Kalka-Shimla Heritage Railway embraces a dreamlike landscape. pic.twitter.com/nnXctFXDH5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 5, 2024

The Kalka-Shimla Heritage Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is not only a symbol of engineering marvel but also a historical treasure.

Connecting Kalka to Shimla, this narrow-gauge railway line was built during the British colonial era in 1903.

It covers 96 kilometers, passing through beautiful tunnels and bridges, offering passengers an immersive experience in the picturesque landscapes of the Himalayan region.