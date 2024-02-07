English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Indian Railways Post Dreamlike View Of Kalka Railway Station, Shimla | WATCH

Kalka-Shimla Heritage Railway treated viewers to a surreal panoramic view as it passes through the snow covered Shimla Station in Himachal Pradesh, watch

Rishi Shukla
Indian Railways Post Dreamlike View Of Kalka Railway Station, Shimla | WATCH | Image:Ministry of railways
In a mesmerizing display of natural beauty, the Kalka-Shimla Heritage Railway treated viewers to a surreal panorama as it passes through the snow-clad Shimla Station in Himachal Pradesh.  

A captivating video capturing this dreamlike scene was shared by Ministry of Railways on social media today, quickly gaining popularity with over 17K views. 

The video showcases the Kalka-Shimla Heritage Railway gracefully navigating through the scenic beauty of Shimla Station, blanketed in pristine snow. 

Watch Video:

The Kalka-Shimla Heritage Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is not only a symbol of engineering marvel but also a historical treasure.  

Connecting Kalka to Shimla, this narrow-gauge railway line was built during the British colonial era in 1903.  

It covers 96 kilometers, passing through beautiful tunnels and bridges, offering passengers an immersive experience in the picturesque landscapes of the Himalayan region. 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Viral
