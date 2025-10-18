Indian Railways To Take Action Against Social Media Handles Sharing 'Misleading' Videos

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to take strict action against social media handles sharing 'misleading' videos related to railway operations.

During this festive season, some social media handles have been circulating old or misleading videos, creating confusion among passengers, said the railways in a statement.

The railway administration stated that over 20 such social media handles have been identified, and the process of filing FIRs has been initiated. A 24x7 social media monitoring mechanism has been put in place to keep a close watch on such antisocial elements.

The railway has appealed to all social media users to refrain from sharing videos of crowds or other incidents at stations without verifying the facts.

Passengers are urged to rely only on official Railway notifications and verified social media handles of the Ministry of Railways, i.e., @RailMinIndia on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for authentic information.

Earlier on October 16, Hari Shankar Verma, Director General-Safety, Railway Board, said that Indian Railways is strengthening its focus on data safety and cybersecurity alongside technological innovation to ensure operational safety and efficiency.

On the sidelines of the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition in New Delhi, Verma told ANI: "Railway is a very protected organisation, and we always ensure that data provided by the government should not be misused."

He added, "When you go to the PRS, you put some data, and you know that around the world, people are talking with us. So we are having a lot of data."

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) acts as the nodal agency managing this vast digital infrastructure of railway passengers, which they use while booking tickets.