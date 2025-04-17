Indians Solidly Put Pak Army Chief in His Place After Hindu Hate Comment

New Delhi: Indians are reacting sharply to the controversial remark made by Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, who claimed that Pakistanis and Hindus are fundamentally different in "every possible aspect of life." The comment, made during his address at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, has triggered widespread criticism and mockery across social media platforms.

In his speech, Munir urged Pakistani families to educate the next generation about the country’s founding ideology. Pakistan ki kahaani, apne bachchon ko jo hai, aapne zarur sunaani hai, taake wo Pakistan ki kahaani na bhule,” he said.

Referring to the basis of the two-nation theory that led to the Partition in 1947, he continued: “Our forefathers thought we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life. Our religion is different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different. That’s where the foundation of the two-nation theory was laid. We are two nations, we are not one nation."

Munir further glorified the struggle that led to Pakistan’s creation, saying: “Our forefathers, they have sacrificed immensely, and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country, and we know how to defend it.”

His remarks came days after India slammed Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at a United Nations peacekeeping reform debate. In a strong rebuttal, India demanded that Pakistan vacate the parts of Jammu and Kashmir it has "illegally occupied."

General Munir's comments have since sparked a wave of online backlash from Indian users, who not only dismissed his statements as outdated but also criticised the priorities of the Pakistani military establishment.

Munir is a Joker: Netizens React to Pak Army Chief's Remark

A user on X with the username TahaSSiddiqui shared a clip of the Pak Army Chief. The caption read, "Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir spews hate against #Hindus and propagates the Two-Nation Theory, which failed in 1971 when Bangladesh got independence from Pakistan. He asserts that children must be taught such "falsehoods" since it's easier to brainwash youth. Shameful!"

A user said, "Agreed we are nations with different ambitions. One wants to enrich their military generals. The other doesn’t."