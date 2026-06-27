India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Train Successfully Completes Trial Run | WATCH

New Delhi: India has achieved a significant milestone in green transportation as its first hydrogen-powered train successfully completed its trial run on the Delhi-Jind route.

The train reached a top speed of 120 kmph during the trials, demonstrating strong performance in real-world operating conditions. Engineers also successfully tested critical safety parameters, including emergency braking and oscillation performance, confirming the train’s stability and reliability at high speeds.

This hydrogen-powered train represents a major step forward in India’s efforts to decarbonize its vast railway network. Unlike conventional diesel locomotives, hydrogen fuel cell technology produces zero direct emissions, releasing only water vapor and warm air, making it an environmentally friendly alternative for both passenger and freight services.

The successful trials on the Delhi-Jind section validate the train’s readiness for further extensive testing and potential deployment on Indian tracks.

Advertisement

This development positions India among a select group of nations actively testing and adopting hydrogen propulsion for railways, aligning with national goals for sustainable mobility and net-zero emissions.