India’s Robotic Mules and Nano Drones Lead Operation Brahma Rescue Mission in Quake-Hit Myanmar

As Myanmar coping up from the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck on March 28, claiming 3,645 lives and injuring over 5,000, India has stepped up its humanitarian response by deploying robotic mules and nano drones for advanced search and rescue (SAR) operations in the worst-affected regions.

Under Operation Brahma, the Indian Army has introduced state-of-the-art SAR Robo Mules (Multi-Utility Legged Equipment) and nano drones to navigate the debris of collapsed buildings in Mandalay and surrounding townships. These mules and drones ensure rapid assessment of the worst-hit areas.

The earthquake - Myanmar’s most destructive natural disaster in decades - has left over 5 lakh people without access to essential health care, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). More than 80 per cent of buildings in Sagaing, Mandalay, and Magway townships are reported to be damaged. In addition, the country has experienced more than 100 aftershocks, further making the rescue efforts difficult.

With ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘Act East’ foreign policy, India has sent tonnes of medical supplies and relief materials. Operation Brahma has marked a milestone by positioning India once again as a nation always ready in regional crisis response.

All about Operation Brahma

On the very next the deadly earthquake jolted Myanmar, India in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Myanmar authorities dispatched 15 tonnes of relief materials, deployed two naval ships, and set up an Army field hospital with 118 medical personnel for immediate humanitarian assistance in the neighbouring country. The deployment was .

PM Modi, in a post on X hailed India's immediate response in carrying out relief efforts in Myanmar. Conveying his condolences to Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing, PM Modi assured India’s commitment to assisting its neighbour.